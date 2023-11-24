GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks snooze in Thanksgiving lull, still on course for best month in three years

By Naomi Rovnick and Stella Qiu

LONDON/SYDNEY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Global shares drifted on Friday in the absence of guidance from Wall Street, which was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday the previous day, but they were still on course for their best month since November 2020.

MSCI's index of global shares .MIWD00000PUS was flat, but still headed for a monthly gain of 8.5% after investors grew increasingly confident that U.S. interest rates have peaked, with the market narrative shifting to the timing of cuts. FEDWATCH.

"Weaker (economic) data and weaker inflation in the U.S. has given markets hope you are going to start to see rate cuts," said Peter Doherty, investment management director at Arbuthnot Latham in London.

Despite optimism having surged across global markets this month, there may also be a lull ahead as investors position their portfolios for 2024, some analysts said.

"So we could have a couple of weeks with the markets sort of just meandering around and lacking direction."

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR, which set the tone for borrowing costs worldwide, were up 3 bps at 4.4704%, still comfortably below the 5% milestone reached last month.

Germany's 10-year bund yield DE10YT=RR rose for a third session, to 2.655%, reflecting pushback from European Central Bank officials against speculation they were ready to start thinking about cutting rates.

Euro zone bond yields were on track to close the week broadly higher after money markets reflected less certainty about an April 2024 rate cut by the ECB than they had a week ago.

In the UK, where the Bank of England is now viewed as having to keep interest rates at a 15-year high until late next summer, sterling GBP=D3 perched near a 2-1/2 month top at $1.256.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei share index .225 climbed 0.7%, charging back towards a 33-year high hit on Monday.

Data on Friday showed that Japan's core consumer inflation picked up slightly in October, although by less than expected.

Mainland China's CSI 300 index dropped 0.7% to its lowest close in more than a month, reflecting investor concern about a property slump and sluggish economy.

On Friday, foreign investors sold a net 6.2 billion yuan ($859.79 million) of mainland Chinese shares via the stock connect channel, the biggest daily outflow in more than a month.

Oil prices were steady after tumbling more than 1% on concerns over a delayed OPEC+ meeting. Brent crude futures LCOc1 were virtually flat at $81.68 a barrel. O/R

Gold XAU= was stable at $1,992 per ounce.

($1 = 7.2111 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Asia stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuations https://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Naomi Rovnick and Stella Qiu. Editing by Sam Holmes, Robert Birsel, Toby Chopra and Susan Fenton)

