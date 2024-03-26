GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, bonds slide in subdued week ahead of holiday

By Alden Bentley and Amanda Cooper

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street turned modestly lower in late trade on Tuesday, mostly in sync with subdued global share market movements, while the yen hovered near 2022 intervention levels after more official Japanese jawboning to deter shorting of the currency since last week's monetary policy tightening.

The S&P 500 .SPX closed down 14.61 points, or 0.28%, at 5,203.58. the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 31.31 points, or 0.08%, to 39,282.33, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC fell 68.77 points, or 0.42%, to 16,315.70.

"That's attracting the sideways movement we've seen."

Markets were unsettled by a sharp drop in the yuan on Friday, after months of tight trading, and some speculate China is loosening its grip on the currency to allow it to fall.

A 14% decline in the yen's value over the last 12 months fed a surge in Tokyo's Nikkei index .N225 to record highs in recent days, even though it slipped 0.04% on Tuesday.

MIXED OUTLOOKS

Last Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee left U.S. interest rates where they were and the FOMC's median dot plot projections showed no change to the previous projection of three rate cuts this year, despite a strong economy and stubborn inflation.

Confusing the picture somewhat since, whileChicago Fed President Austan Goolsbeeon Monday said he had pencilled in three rate cuts this year, Fed Governor Lisa Cook urged caution and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic reiterated Friday remarks trimming his expectations to one cut.

U.S. interest rate futures price about three Fed rate cuts this year and about a three-in-four chance of the first cut in June. FEDWATCH

U.S. yields edged up after a report showing orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods increased more than expected in February, while business spending on equipment showed tentative signs of recovery, boosting the economy's prospects in the first quarter.

They retreated slightly after the Treasury auctioned $67 billion in five-year notes to solid demand.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes US10YT=RR was off 2.5 basis point at 4.228%. The 2-year note US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was flat at 4.5868%.

The week's most important data, the February Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, comes at the end of the week, when hardly anyone is around to watch.

The federal government is open on Good Friday, but bond and stock markets are closed, so any trade reaction will come on Monday.

U.S. crude futures CLc1 settled 0.4 % lower at $81.62 a barrel and Brent LCOc1 settled 0.58% lower at $86.25 per barrel.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.24% to $2,176.69 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 gained 0.09% to $2,176.80 an ounce.

bitcoin BTC= fell 1.74% to $69,753.73. Ethereum ETH= declined 1.55% last fetching $3572.7.

