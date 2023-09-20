GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, US yields rise after hawkish Fed stance

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks tumbled and Treasury yields shot up on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve projected another rate hike by year end and much tighter monetary policy through 2024 than previously expected to fight still too high inflation.

The U.S. central bank held interest rates steady as expected at the end of a two-day policy meeting, but the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee said "inflation remains elevated" and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed's job is to lower it.

"We are committed to achieving and sustaining sufficiently restrictive policy to bring inflation down to 2% over time," Powell said at a press conference, adding that reducing inflation is likely to require a period of below trend growth.

Fed officials now see the personal consumption expenditures price index at 3.3% at year end, up from June's forecast of 3.2%, and its overnight lending rate to be 5.1% at the end of 2024, about 50 basis points higher than futures have projected.

"The Fed is trying to send as hawkish a signal as it possibly can. It's just a question of whether the markets will listen to them without taking them with a grain of salt," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at TD Securities in New York.

"They're talking about higher rates for longer, but it's really the economy that matters. And if the economy starts to soften, I don't think these dot plot projections will actually hold up."

The yield on two-year Treasuries US2YT=RR, which reflect interest rate expectations, hit 17-year highs at 5.178% as futures priced in the Fed's overnight rate staying above 5% through September 2024 - further out than previously projected.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR hit 4.339%, the highest since late 2007 as the yield curve between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR remains firmly inverted in a harbinger of a recession ahead.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS closed down 0.49% after the major U.S. stock indices initially see-sawed on the Fed's new projections before closing lower.

"Right now the message is we're going to leave rates higher for longer to make sure we slay the inflation dragon. That means less rate cuts in 2024," said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

"This last leg might be a little bit more difficult, and so they're going have to navigate the message around staying higher for longer while trying to engineer that soft landing."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.22%, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.94% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 1.53%.

Earlier in Europe, the pan-regional STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.91%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.5% and Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 0.7%. .T

The Fed leads a week jammed with key central bank meetings, with policy announcements in Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Britain and Japan all due later this week.

Sterling earlier came under pressure after data showed Britain's high inflation rate fell unexpectedly in August, prompting speculation that the Bank of England could pause its historic run of interest rate hikes as soon as Thursday.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.22% to 105.34, with the euro EUR= down 0.17% to $1.0659.

Japan's yen continued to face pressure, prompting a riposte from Japan's top financial diplomat. FRX/

The yen JPY=EBS is down 11% on the dollar this year as expectations firm for U.S. rates to stay high and Japanese rates to stay low, earlier hitting a 10-month trough of 148.17 per dollar.

Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds JP10YTN=JBTC are at 0.72%, but have been creeping toward the Bank of Japan's adjusted tolerance for yields 1% either side of zero.

Rising yields have kept a lid on gold prices, with spot gold XAU= last trading at $1,930 an ounce. GOL/

Oil prices fell about 1% to a one-week low the Fed stiffened its hawkish stance.

Brent crude futures for November delivery LCOc1 fell 81 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $93.53 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) CLc1 for October delivery fell 92 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $90.28.

Gold slightly pared gains after the Fed statement. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 settled 0.7% higher at $1,967.10.

