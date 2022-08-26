GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, dollar higher as Powell warns of economic pain

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - An index of global stock markets fell, while short-term U.S. Treasury yields popped on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control.

The dollar erased early losses to turn positive against a basket of currencies, while gold, which loses appeal as interest rates rise, fell after Powell's comments.

Tight monetary policy "for some time" means slower growth, a weaker job market and "some pain" for households and businesses, Powell said in a speech to the central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

"Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions," Powell said.

He did not hint at what the Fed might do at its upcoming Sept. 20-21 policy meeting. Officials are expected to approve either a 50 or 75 basis point rate increase.

Interest rate futures tied to expectations about Fed policy fell on Friday moments after Powell's speech, reflecting increased chances of a third straight 75-basis-point rate hike at the Fed's next meeting.

"It was hawkish as expected. Powell's message is clear: the Fed is far from done in its fight against inflation," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING in London.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUSshed 1.68%.

Wall Street's main indexes fell, with Powell's comments dragging down megacap growth and technology stocks.

"His comments were hawkish. He's keeping the pedal to the metal here when it comes to policy to fight inflation," said Lindsey Bell, chief money and markets strategist at Ally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 625.94 points, or 1.88%, to 32,665.84, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 91.95 points, or 2.19%, to 4,107.17 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 337.22 points, or 2.67%, to 12,302.05.

European stocks fell as investors fretted over downbeat German consumer sentiment data due to rising energy costs.

Consumer morale in the euro zone's two biggest economies diverged starkly in August as French consumers benefited from fresh government measures while concerns over rising energy bills hit their German counterparts, surveys showed on Friday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXXlost 1.68%.

U.S. two-year Treasury yields briefly popped to their highest levels since October 2007 before stabilizing near two-month highs after Powell's comments.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.7 basis points at 3.4211%, slightly below its 2022 high of 3.4350% in June.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up about 2 bps to 3.0409%.

The rise in short-term rates extended the yield curve's inversion, which is widely seen as signaling an upcoming recession. The closely watched gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was at -37 basis points, compared to -31.3 basis points before Powell's speech.

In currency markets, the dollar erased early losses against a basket of currencies following Powell's remarks to trade up 0.18% at 108.68.

The euro EUR= edged up 0.02%, following a Reuters report that some European Central Bank policymakers want to discuss a 75 basis point interest rate hike at the September policy meeting, even if recession risks loom, as the inflation outlook is deteriorating.

Oil prices were little changed on the day in a choppy session, as talk of a hefty ECB rate hike stoked demand worries.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were up $0.24, or 0.24%, at $99.58 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose $0.06, or 0.06%, to $92.58.

Spot gold XAU= was at $1,736.29 per ounce, down 1.26%. GOL/

Asia stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuationshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

Gas prices for families in top European economieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3wx0DHz

Since last year's Jackson Hole...https://tmsnrt.rs/3PQTOr5

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; @SaqibReports; +1 332 219 1971; Reuters Messaging: saqib.ahmed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.