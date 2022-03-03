SPX

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide as oil surge kindles inflation fears

Oil prices initially soared on Thursday as the Ukraine war sparked a run on commodities that raised fears of "stagflation," while equity markets fell as investors gauge the impact of the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy.

    By Herbert Lash
    NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices initially soared on
Thursday as the Ukraine war sparked a run on commodities that
raised fears of "stagflation," while equity markets fell as
investors gauge the impact of the Federal Reserve's plans to
tighten monetary policy.
    The fresh surge in energy prices heightened worries about
the European economic outlook, leading the euro to slide to its
lowest level in almost six years against Britain's pound and
pinning it near 21-month lows versus the dollar.
    Brent crude futures <LCOc1>, the international benchmark for
oil, climbed to within 16 cents of $120 a barrel before falling
on hopes the United States and Iran will agree soon to a nuclear
deal that could add output to a badly undersupplied market.
    The price of aluminum, copper and nickel raced to fresh
highs as the widening sanctions on Russia for its invasion of
Ukraine threatened to further disrupt the flow of commodities
from one of the world's major producers.
    The jump in commodity prices has raised concerns about the
potential for stagflation -- when rising inflation and stagnate
output roils the economy and crimps employment.
    "Investors are more fearful of a Fed reaction to stagflation
than stagflation itself," said Kristina Hooper, chief global
market strategist at Invesco. 
    "We will see a flash of stagflation," she said. "But markets
would be comfortable with that if they felt that the Fed would
be comfortable with that."
    Markets are volatile, leading investors to try to figure out
a lot of moving parts "in one fell swoop," said Jeff Mortimer,
director of investment strategy at BNY Mellon Wealth Management.
    "Markets are trying to recalibrate what the Fed will do and
its views on inflation," he said. "To us it's how to get a
handle on what's inflation going to be six, nine, 12, 15 and 18
months from now. That is really the critical question." 
    U.S. stocks initially rose, extending a rally on Wednesday
after Powell eased widely held expectations of a 50 basis-point
hike in interest rates when policymakers meet in two weeks. 
    But stocks later fell after Powell told a Senate committee
in a second day of testimony before Congress that Russia's war
in Ukraine could hit the U.S. economy from higher prices to
dampened spending and investment. [nL2N2V61Q2]
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 0.29%, the S&P
500 <.SPX> lost 0.53% and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped
1.56%.
    In Europe, the pan-regional STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> slid
2.01%, while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
<.MIWD00000PUS> closed down 0.61%.
    U.S. and German government bond yields retreated as
investors eyed potential monetary tightening. Money markets in
Europe are now pricing in a 95% chance of a 30-basis-point hike
in interest rates from the European Central Bank by year-end. 
    Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of
the bloc, rose 0.2 basis point (bps) to 0.039%. 
    The yield on 10-year Treasury notes <US10YT=RR> fell 1.3
basis points to 1.825% as U.S. and other sovereign bond prices
whipsawed while investors assess the impact of the Fed, ECB and
other central banks raising rates to tame inflation.   
    Everything from coal to natural gas and aluminium are
surging as Western nations tighten sanctions on Russia following
its invasion of Ukraine. [nL1N2V515Z]
    Three-month nickel <CMNI3> on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) rose to its highest since April 2011, and benchmark LME
aluminium <CMAL3> rose 5% after hitting a record $3,755 a tonne.
    Oil markets were volatile as investors anticipate disruption
to worldwide flows due to the sanctions on Russia. Prices fell
on signs of progress toward removing remaining issues blocking a
revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. [nL1N2V50PR]
    U.S. crude <CLc1> settled down $2.93 at $107.67 a barrel,
while Brent <LCOc1> slipped $2.47 to settle at $110.46.
    U.S. gold futures <GCv1> settled 0.7% higher at $1,935.90 an
ounce.
    MSCI added to Russia's financial isolation by deciding to 
shut the country out of its emerging markets index, while FTSE
Russell said Russia would be removed from all its indices.
    Fitch slashed Russia's sovereign credit rating six notches
to "junk" status, saying it was uncertain the country could
service its debt, and Moody's soon followed. [nL4N2V54PC]
    The ruble <RUBUTSTN=MCX> pared some losses after slumping to
new record lows against the dollar and euro. The currency was
flat by day's end on Moscow exchange at 106.01 after hitting an
all-time low of 118.35 in thin and volatile trade.
    In Asia, the rush to commodities lifted resource-rich
Australian stocks <.AXJO> 0.49%.
    Overnight in Asia, Japan's Nikkei <.N225> managed a 0.7%
gain, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> nudged up 0.39%.
    In currency markets, the dollar index <=USD> rose 0.327%,
with the euro <EUR=> was down 0.52% to $1.1063.
    The yen <JPY=> strengthened 0.07% to 115.44 per dollar.

