GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sag, dollar gains as investors eye central bank news, weakening economy

NEW YORK, LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - A global measure of stocks was lower while the dollar gained some ground as the European Central Bank raised rates on Thursday and signalled the need for more tightening a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve also raised rates.

U.S. Treasury yields were lower while oil prices slowed their decline after a massive two-day sell off.

Along with investor indigestion over central bank messaging, Wall Street stock indexes were also under pressure from another rout in U.S. bank shares, which have reeled from the collapse of a third major regional bank over the weekend.

European stocks were lower after the ECB, the central bank for the 20 countries that share the euro currency, raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.25% and signalled that more tightening would be needed to tame inflation.

In contrast to the ECB, the Fed had implied that its marathon hiking cycle may be drawing to a close.

While the idea of a pause in U.S. rate hikes was welcome news for U.S. investors, it comes with the implication that the economy is slowing, said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments in New York.

"This balance between potential interest rate stability and an increase in recession risk is what markets are trying to digest today," said Goodwin.

In particular, the economist saw the Fed's reference to tightening credit conditions as a confirmation of her expectations of an economic downturn.

"It's highly unlikely we'll avoid a recession," Goodwin said. "We're on a clear path toward a recession in the next few months."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 318.12 points, or 0.95%, to 33,096.12, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 29.89 points, or 0.73%, to 4,060.86 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 54.36 points, or 0.45%, to 11,970.97.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX had closed down 0.47% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.43%.

Emerging market stocks .MSCIEF rose 0.75%.

Adding to investor worries, another U.S. regional bank - PacWest Bancorp PACW.O - signalled troubles days after First Republic FRC.N collapsed.

Among currencies, the dollar gained against the euro as investors digested the ECB's rate hike and commentary as well as the Fed's hike and its indication that it may pause.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.158%, with the euro EUR= down 0.42% to $1.1013.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.48% versus the greenback at 134.04 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2578, up 0.11% on the day.

In Treasuries, yields fell on Thursday as investors worried about regional banks and signs of a weakening economy.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down 5.4 basis points to 3.349%, from 3.403% late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last up 0.6 basis points to yield 3.7207%, from 3.715%. The 2-year note US2YT=RR was last was down 21.9 basis points to yield 3.7204%, from 3.939%.

In energy, crude oil prices stabilized after three straight days of sharp declines due to demand concerns in major consuming countries resulting from worries about the global economy.

U.S. crude CLc1 settled down 0.06% at $68.56 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 ended at $72.50, up 0.24% on the day.

Meanwhile, spot gold had touched its highest level in years as U.S. banking concerns accelerated a flight to the safe-haven asset and sustained its stellar rally driven by bets for a pause in U.S. rate hikes.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.5% to $2,049.67 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 gained 0.95% to $2,047.90 an ounce.

