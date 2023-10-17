GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise with earnings in focus, markets eye Mideast tensions

By Selena Li and Alun John

HONG KONG/LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Stocks edged higher and bond prices slid on Tuesday as markets continued to retrace last week's moves to safe-haven assets, focusing on corporate earnings prospects and the resilience of the U.S. economy rather than tensions in the Middle East.

Europe's broad STOXX 600 index rose 0.25%, a second day of gains, after Asian stocks had climbed earlier in the day, and the S&P 500 had closed up 1% on Monday. .SPX, .STOXX, .MIAPJ0000PUS

Those moves marked something of a reversal after world shares slid on Friday, as traders sought to derisk their positions heading into the weekend when there was scope for geopolitical developments when markets were closed.

In addition, a host of "favourable" signs from the strength of the U.S. consumer, economic growth, and interest rates supporting bank profits, gave reasons for hope, said Kerry Craig, aglobal marketstrategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

However, investors are also trying to assess risks that a wider conflict breaks out in the Middle East which remains a "very fluid situation", Craig said.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields in the U.S. and Germany rose 2-3 basis points having risen 5-8 bps Monday - bond yields move inversely to prices. US10YT=RR, DE10YT=RR

The 10-year Bund yield was last 2.793%, and the 10-year Treasury yield 4.7375%, having fallen 15 basis points last week - the biggest weekly decline since mid-July - and dipped as low as 4.53%, a sharp reversal from early October's 16-year high of 4.887%.

"The basic theme in core (European) debt markets yesterday seemed to be a reversal of the risk-off tone that predominated on Friday," said Rabobank strategists in a note.

QUARTERLY RESULTS

Top of mind for investors later on Tuesday are quarterly results from Goldman Sachs GS.N and Bank of America BAC.N, after JPMorgan JPM.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N and Citigroup C.N solidly beat expectations last Friday.

Morgan Stanley MS.N, pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Tesla TSLA.O and Netflix NFLX.O due later in the week.

In Middle East developments, U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday as the country prepares to escalate an offensive against Hamas militants that has raised fears of a broader conflict with Iran.

Iran's Foreign Minister said Israel would not be allowed to act in Gaza without consequences, warning of "preemptive action" by the "resistance front" in the coming hours.

Israel's shekelILS=D3 remained on the weak side of the 4 per dollar level it softened to for the first time since 2015 on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday arrived in Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping even as the war in Ukraine raged on.

The widely watched trip is aimed at showcasing the trust and "no-limits" partnership between the countries, as Beijing is moving to strengthen ties with counties for its infrastructure-focused Belt and Road initiative.

In a reminder of problems in China's property sector, however, Tuesday marks the end of a 30-day grace period on a late payment from developer Country Garden2007.HK. If investors do not receive the coupon payment, all of Country Garden's offshore debts will be deemed in default.

In currency markets, the dollar index, =USD which tracks the unit against six main peers was up 0.14% at 106.3, gaining on the euro,EUR=EBS pound GBP=D3and yen. JPY=EBS

The Swiss franc was last at 0.9509 per euro after the common currency had fallen 0.9% against the safe haven on Friday to 0.94975, its lowest in a year. EURCHF=

Gold XAU= edged away from Friday's three-week high of $1,932.53 an ounce and was last at $1,918.5 an ounce, and oil prices steadied after sliding more than $1 on Monday amid hopes the U.S. would ease sanctions on producer Venezuela and as Washington stepped up efforts to prevent an escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were 0.1% higher at $89.70 a barrel.

Global assets http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

Global currencies vs. dollar http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Emerging markets http://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV

MSCI All Country World Index Market Cap http://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Alun John in London, Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Ed Osmond)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 39525868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.