GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as banking fears ease while dollar falls, oil rallies

By Sinéad Carew

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Stock indexes rose and the dollar declined on Thursday on easing fears about banking sector troubles, encouraging economic signs from the chip industry and rising oil prices.

Two-year Treasury yields rose to a one-week high as investors grew more confident that recent stress in the banking sector would be contained, but remained cautious about the impact that recent bank failures would have on the economy.

The U.S. dollar slipped to a one-week low against the euro as German inflation data helped lift the common currency.

And oil prices rose with support from lower U.S. crude stockpiles and a halt to exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region, which offset pressure from a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies.

"Investors seem to be increasingly confident the bank turmoil is going to continue to ease and that we're near a peak in central bank rate hikes," said Jeff Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab in Celebration, Florida.

"We're seeing this rally driven by stocks that are sensitive to the pace of growth and inflation," said Kleintop, who also pointed to climbing oil prices and weakness in the safe haven dollar, which investors flock to when they are worried.

"Definitely a more bullish tone is starting to pick up here on Wall Street," said the strategist, though he cautioned that there could still be some volatility ahead.

Among equities indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.91 points, or 0.11%, to 32,752.51, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 14.85 points, or 0.37%, to 4,042.66 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 68.98 points, or 0.58%, to 11,995.21.

The chip sector also extended Wednesday's gains as falling inventories at Micron TechnologyMU.O were seen as an encouraging sign for the sector as well as the broader economy.

"If inventories have come down for semiconductors that stands to reason it may have come down for many other products as well," said Kleintop, who added that this "feeds right into economic growth."

Beyond Wall Street, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 1.03% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.61%.

Emerging market stocks .MSCIEF rose 0.66%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.62% higher, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.36%.

In currencies, the dollar index =USD fell 0.438%, with the euro EUR= up 0.54% to $1.0902. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.20% versus the greenback at 132.55 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2372, up 0.5% on the day.

In U.S. Treasuries, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down 0.4 basis points to 3.562%, from 3.566% late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last down 1.7 basis points to yield 3.7613%. The two-year note US2YT=RR was last was up 3.7 basis points to yield 4.1174%.

In commodities, U.S. crude CLc1 recently rose 1.8% to $74.28 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $79.20, up 1.18% on the day. Spot gold XAU= added 0.7% to $1,978.49 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 gained 0.64% to $1,979.40 an ounce.

In crypto currencies, Bitcoin BTC=BTSP last fell 0.91% to $28,094.00.

World FX rates YTDhttp://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Whirlwind month for European bankshttps://tmsnrt.rs/40p8F29

(Reporting by Huw Jones, additional reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sonali Paul, Sam Holmes, Christina Fincher, Alex Richardson and Deepa Babington)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.