GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound in broad rally, safe-haven assets lose luster

Global equity markets rebounded in a broad rally on Tuesday and some safe-haven assets lost a bit of their appeal as investors took a less pessimistic view of the potential economic fallout from China's coronavirus outbreak.
