GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rebound after Monday's drop; U.S. dollar slips

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Global equity indexes were mostly higher on Tuesday after Wall Street started the year with losses on Monday, while the U.S. dollar weakened.

Investors anxiously awaited, however, Tuesday's dual Senate run-off races in the state of Georgia that are expected to determine the balance of power in Washington.

A Democratic victory in both contests could tip control of the U.S. Senate away from Republicans, potentially boosting the agenda of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

"Investors are taking a wait-and-see attitude...There's a lot to be concerned about - not only in the U.S. with the elections but also because of the different strains of the virus that are now being reported around the globe," CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall said.

Both Georgia senatorial elections are tight and the results may not be immediately known, which could lead to a repeat of the fraught vote re-counts that followed the U.S. presidential election in November.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 5.88 points, or 0.02%, to 30,229.77, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 7.26 points, or 0.20%, to 3,707.91 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 67.70 points, or 0.53%, to 12,766.15.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.30% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.24%.

In the currency markets, the dollar fell against a basket of major currencies after China lifted its official yuan exchange rate by its highest margin since it abandoned a dollar peg in 2005.

The Chinese move helped support demand for other currencies and kept MSCI's emerging-market currency index near the record high it had hit on Monday.

In the offshore market, the yuan strengthened as far as 6.4419 CNH=EBS for the first time since June 2018. It started the week at 6.4944.

The British pound GBP=recovered froma tumbleon Monday after a surge in COVID cases in the United Kingdom forced another nationwide lockdown until mid-February.

The dollar index =USDfell 0.198%, with the euro EUR=up 0.18% to $1.227. Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.3587, up 0.13% on the day.

Earlier, in Hong Kong, China Mobile 0941.HK, China Unicom 0762.HK, and China Telecom 0728.HK rallied after the New York Stock Exchange suddenly scrapped plans to de-list the companies' shares following a U.S. executive order.

Both Brent and U.S. crude futures LCOc1, CLc1 were up sharply, and spot gold XAU=added 0.2% to $1,946.57 an ounce.

In the bond market, benchmark U.S. 10-year notes US10YT=RR last fell 7/32 in price to yield 0.9399%, from 0.917% late on Monday.

World FX rates in 2021http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

China's yuan is on the chargehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3oiuJrZ

(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London and Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru, editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Heinrich)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.