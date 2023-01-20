GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally with Netflix; dollar jumps vs yen after BOJ governor remarks

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Global equity indexes rose sharply on Friday, with Wall Street rallying after a jump in Netflix and Alphabet shares, while the U.S. dollar had its biggest daily percentage gain against the yen in about two weeks as the Bank of Japan governor repeated the central bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.

The S&P 500 and Dow snapped a three-session losing streak and the Nasdaq rose more than 2%.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said the central bank will maintain its "extremely accommodative" monetary policy to achieve its 2% inflation target in a stable, sustainable manner.

"We had three down days, so it got into a little bit of an oversold position," which prompted some bargain hunting by investors, said Ken Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Dow and S&P 500 still posted losses for the week, along with other equity indexes.

European stocks also closed higher on Friday but marked weekly losses as investors took a cautious view of the earnings season and upcoming central bank decisions.

In currencies, the dollar shot up against the yen after the BOJ governor's remarks.

The dollar rose as high as 130.60 yen JPY=EBS and was last up 0.9% at 129.51. The greenback had its biggest percentage gain since early January.

At the same time, investors are debating whether the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to tightening monetary policy to battle inflation might push the U.S. economy into recession.

U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors considered whether the Fed is likely to keep raising rates as far as it has indicated. Also, investors bet that a recent bond rally may be overdone in the near term.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last at 3.482%, after falling to 3.321% on Thursday, the lowest since Sept. 13 and just above its 200-day moving average. The yields have dropped from 3.905% at year-end, and from a 15-year high of 4.338% on Oct. 21.

In energy, oil prices rose and registered a second straight weekly gain as China's economic prospects improved.

Brent LCOc1 crude settled at $87.63 a barrel, up $1.47, or 1.7%. U.S. crude CLc1 settled at $81.31 a barrel, gaining 98 cents, or 1.2%.

