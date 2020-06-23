US Markets
AAPL

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on upbeat data, trade reassurances; dollar weakens

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The dollar eased and global equity markets surged on Tuesday after reassurances on the U.S.-Sino trade deal and upbeat economic data from the United States and Europe brightened the prospect of a swift economic recovery.

 (Adds close of U.S. markets)
    * Nasdaq sets new high, up 3% from pre-COVID record
    * U.S., European PMI data beat consensus
    * White House assures U.S.-China trade deal still intact
    * Stocks, oil, gold climb; dollar dips
    * World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

    By Herbert Lash and Stephen Culp
    NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - The dollar eased and global
equity markets surged on Tuesday after reassurances on the
U.S.-Sino trade deal and upbeat economic data from the United
States and Europe brightened the prospect of a swift economic
recovery.
    The euro hit a one-week high as higher-risk currencies,
including the Australian dollar, rose after U.S. officials
reaffirmed the trade deal following remarks by White House trade
adviser Peter Navarro, who said late Monday the pact was "over."
    Beijing has actually stepped forward in a number of areas in
a constructive way, Larry Kudlow, director of the national
economic council, told Fox Business Network. [nL1N2E01DS]
    "The confirmation from the White House that the China trade
deal remains in place gave a lot of confidence to the market,"
said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness
Counsel in New York. 
    Also driving "risk-on" sentiment was data showing sales of
new U.S. single-family homes increased more than expected in May
and a slower-than-expected contraction of U.S. and European
business activity last month. [nL1N2E013E] [nL8N2E01LC]
    IHS Markit's euro zone Flash Composite Purchasing Managers'
Index, seen as a good gauge of economic health, recovered to
47.5 from May's 31.9, moving closer to the 50 mark separating
growth from contraction. In April it was a record low 13.6.
    The U.S. PMI reading and other IHS Markit indicator beat
expectations, driving European bourses to close more than 1%
higher, with Germany's DAX index <.GDAXI> topping 2%. Wirecard
<WDIG.DE> climbed 18.8% after the arrest of its former chief
executive on suspicion of falsifying accounts. [nL8N2E01QM]
    "The PMIs overseas were very strong and broad. There's a lot
of pent-up demand, there's a lot of cash and cash equivalents
sloshing around looking for a home," Ghriskey said.
    MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS>
gained 0.90% , but remains 8% lower than its peak in February.
MSCI's emerging market index rose 1.44%. 
    In Europe, the broad pan-regional STOXX 600 index <.STOXX>
closed up 1.3%. 
    Wall Street also soared, with the Nasdaq setting an all-time
peak and a record closing high.
    The Nasdaq is more than 3% higher than its pre-COVID peak.
It once again was lifted by Apple Inc <AAPL.O> trading at record
highs, as the company announced new products at its annual
conference for software developers. [nL1N2DZ1FV]
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 131.14 points,
or 0.5%, to 26,156.1. The S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 13.43 points, or
0.43%, to 3,131.29 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 74.89
points, or 0.74%, to 10,131.37.
    The three major U.S. stock indexes pared gains from highs of
more than 1% earlier in the session.    
    The weaker dollar, a sign of increased risk appetite, lifted
gold prices to their highest since October 2012 as investors
eyed central bank monetary stimulus aimed at bolstering the
recovery in the midst of still-rising coronavirus cases.
     "The tsunami of stimulus coming in from everywhere is not
only inflationary but also painting a weaker picture for the
economy and making gold look attractive," said Edward Meir,
analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets.
    The upbeat economic data and trade deal affirmation boosted
longer-term U.S. Treasury yields, while the closely watched
spread between 2- and 10-year yields, considered a barometer of
economic expectations, inched up to 53 basis points.
[nL1N2E010E]
    Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> rose 1.1 basis points to
yield 0.7135%.
    Safe-haven German 10-year bond yields rose 3 basis points to
-0.41%, moving further away from a near one-month low overnight
after the trade remarks shocked markets. 
    The dollar index <.DXY> fell 0.34%, with the euro <EUR=> up
0.42% to $1.1305. The Japanese yen <JPY=> strengthened 0.32%
versus the greenback at 106.55 per dollar.
    Oil futures pulled back from highs last seen before the
coronavirus pandemic slammed fuel demand worldwide. U.S. crude
inventory figures are released late in the day and on Wednesday
also gave traders pause.
    Brent futures <LCOcv1> settled down 45 cents at $42.63 a
barrel, while U.S. crude <CLcv1> fell 36 cents to settle at
$40.37 a barrel. 
    U.S. gold futures <GCv1> settled up 0.9% at $1,782 per
ounce.

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Global assets    http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl
Global currencies vs. dollar     http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
Emerging markets    http://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV
MSCI All Country Wolrd Index Market Cap    http://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j
Global markets have recovered strongly    https://tmsnrt.rs/2YqlVG9
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Herbert Lash and Stephen Culp; additional
reporting by Marc Jones in London and Diptendu Lahiri in
Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)
 ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters
Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

Keywords: GLOBAL MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 9, GRAPHICS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL SPX IXIC

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular