GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally as 'dovish' ECB hike and strong China data buoy mood

By Naomi Rovnick and Kevin Buckland

LONDON/TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - European and Asian stocks rallied on Friday, buoyed by hopes that the world's biggest central banks are close to ending a long cycle of rate rises, as well as data that signalled China's economy was poised for a rebound.

Europe's Stoxx 600 index .STOXX, which rose 1.5% on Thursday, gained a further 0.9% in early dealings on Friday. In London, the FTSE 100 .FTSE rose 0.9%, buoyed by mining stocks.

Still, markets clung to hopes that the ECB, as the euro zone economy weakens, will wait for more evidence its monetary tightening so far has slowed the economy and then tilt towards rate cuts.

Also bolstering investors' risk appetite on Friday, fresh data showed Chinese gauges of retail sales and industrial output for August topped economists' expectations.

"It's certainly not a definitive turning point, but perhaps we're seeing green shoots in China's economy," said Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at brokerage firm Capital.com.

In currency markets the euro EUR=EBS rose 0.1% to $1.063, as it clawed its way off an overnight trough of $1.0632, the lowest level since March 20.

The so-called U.S. dollar index =USD edged down 0.12% to 105.23, after hitting the highest since early March at 105.43 on Thursday. The gauge remains on track for its ninth straight weekly advance, the longest run in nine years.

U.S. S&P 500 futures EScv1 pointed to a 0.18% rise on Friday, after the cash index .SPX rose 0.84% on Thursday.

U.S. data showed producer prices increased by the most in more than a year in August and retail sales also rose more than expected. But both of those figures were swelled by a rise in the price of gasoline, which does not form part of the Federal Reserve's favoured measure of underlying, or "core" inflation.

As a result, traders stuck to bets for the Federal Reserve to skip a rate hike next week, in what might be the end of the tightening cycle. FEDWATCH

In energy markets, Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 0.6%, to $90.68.

World FX rates YTD http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Naomi Rovnick in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Stephen Coates, Lincoln Feast and Susan Fenton)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.