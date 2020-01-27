GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil hit by China virus fears, safe havens gain

World shares fell to their lowest in two weeks on Monday as worries grew about the economic impact of China's spreading coronavirus with demand spiking for safe-haven assets such as Japanese yen and Treasury notes.
