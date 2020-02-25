US Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall further on accelerating coronavirus concerns

Stocks and oil prices tumbled again on Tuesday and the benchmark U.S. debt yield hit a record low on growing concern about the effects of the spread of coronavirus on the global economy.

    * U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield touches record low
    * S&P 500 posts largest two-day drop since August 2015
    By Rodrigo Campos
    NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Stocks and oil prices tumbled
again on Tuesday and the benchmark U.S. debt yield hit a record
low on growing concern about the effects of the spread of
coronavirus on the global economy.
    The market sell-off followed the largest losses in stocks in
over two years on Monday and accelerated after the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention said Americans should begin
to prepare for community spread of the disease. [nL1N2AP0TC]
    The Japanese yen strengthened against the dollar for a third
session running, in a sign that traders are in search of
relatively safer assets.
    The flu-like virus has now infected more than 80,000 people,
10 times more cases than the SARS epidemic in 2003. Several
European countries were dealing with their first infections,
feeding worries about a pandemic.
    The World Health Organization, however, has said the
epidemic in China, where it began in December, peaked between
Jan. 23 and Feb. 2 and has been declining since. [nL3N2AP0BC]
    On Wall Street, where stocks fell the most in two years on
Monday, the S&P 500 posted its largest back-to-back drop since
August 2015.
    "For the first time in a while we're finally waking up to
the fact that this issue could go on for a while and have a
significant impact on Chinese and global economic growth and
potentially the United States," said Randy Frederick, vice
president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in
Austin, Texas.
    "When people react to it because they don't travel or go to
restaurants or go shopping, that'll have an immediate impact on
the economy. It depends how long it goes and how wide the
spread," he said.
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 879.44 points,
or 3.15%, to 27,081.36; the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 97.68 points, or
3.03%, to 3,128.21; and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped
255.67 points, or 2.77%, to 8,965.61.
    The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> lost 1.76% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed
2.31%.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
<.MIAPJ0000PUS> closed 0.14% higher, while Japan's Nikkei
futures <NKc1> lost 0.34%.

    
    BET ON RATE CUTS
    The risks are such that bond markets are betting that
central banks will have to ride to the rescue with new stimulus.
    Futures for the Federal Reserve funds rate <0#FF:> have
surged in the last few days to price in a 50-50 chance of a
quarter-point interest rate cut as early as April. In all, they
imply more than 50 basis points of reductions by year end.
    The indication of falling U.S. rates hit the dollar against
a basket of its peers.
    "The potential for the economic fallout from the virus to
wash up on U.S. shores has cooled the dollar’s rally ... by
knocking Treasury yields to multiyear lows," said Joe Manimbo,
senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions,
adding that the downward pressure also came from higher
expectations for the Federal Reserve to deliver more interest
rate cuts.
    The dollar index <=USD> fell 0.361%, with the euro <EUR=> up
0.27% at $1.0881.
    The yen <JPY=> strengthened 0.54% versus the greenback to
110.15 per dollar. Sterling <GBP=> was last trading at $1.3002,
up 0.58% on the day.   
    The rush to bonds dragged yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury
notes <US10YT=RR> to a record low of 1.307%. The U.S. benchmark
last rose 11/32 in price to yield 1.3421%, down from 1.377% late
on Monday.
    The 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> set a fresh record low at 1.786
and last rose 17/32 in price to yield 1.8135%.
    For the first time, the 10-year yield on Municipal Market
Data’s benchmark scale for top-rated, tax-exempt municipal bonds
fell under 1% to .98%.
    Gold <XAU=> ran into profit-taking after hitting a
seven-year peak overnight, and last dropped 1.6% to $1,634.59 an
ounce. 
    Oil prices continued to fall as demand concerns linked to
the virus' spread outweighed supply cuts.
    U.S. crude <CLc1> fell 3.11% to $49.83 per barrel and Brent
<LCOc1> was last at $54.76, down 2.74% on the day.

 (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Sinéad
Carew, Jessica Resnick-Ault and Kate Duguid in New York and by
Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Richard
Chang and Jonathan Oatis)
 ((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @rodrigocampos; +1.646.223.6344;
Reuters Messaging:
rodrigo.campos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

