GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks make little progress with Treasury yields choppy in holiday-shortened session

By Sinéad Carew

NEW YORK, July 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street stock indexes were virtually unchanged on Monday while Treasury yields were higher after falling earlier as investors eyed a mixed bag of economic data ahead of the second-quarter earnings season and managed uncertainty around central bank policy.

A widely watched section of the U.S. Treasury yield curve hit its deepest inversion since the high inflation era of Fed Chairman Paul Volcker, reflecting financial markets' concerns that an extended Federal Reserve rate hiking cycle will tip the United States into recession.

U.S. manufacturing slumped further in June to levels last seen when the economy was reeling from the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey on Monday that also showed price pressures at the factory gate deflating. However, U.S. construction spending rose more than expected in May as a severe shortage of houses boosted single-family homebuilding.

U.S. data on Friday, which hinted towards cooling inflation, helped bolster gains in the tech sector and underpinned sentiment in world stocks. This saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq on Friday make its biggest first-half gain in 40 years. Apple AAPL.O closed with a $3 trillion market valuation for the first time.

"The trading you see today is a mix of some people speculating that the previous six-month worst performers will catch up and others speculating that the leaders in the first half will continue to outperform," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"We could be in for a volatile month of July because we're not sure of the direction of the economy and Fed policy over the next few months and corporate earnings starting to come out in a couple of weeks."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 46.11 points, or 0.13%, to 34,453.71, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.75 points, or 0.04%, to 4,452.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 7.26 points, or 0.05%, to 13,780.66.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.21% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.29%.

Emerging market stocks .MSCIEF rose 1.59%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 1.49% higher, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 1.70%.

U.S. Treasury yieldswere last up but lost ground earlier after the economic data showed the manufacturing sector continues to struggle.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were up 2.6 basis points to 3.845%, from 3.819% late on Friday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was up 1 basis points to yield 3.8641%. The 2-year note US2YT=RR was up 4 basis points to yield 4.917%.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.029%, with the euro EUR= up 0.05% to $1.0915.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.13% versus the greenback at 144.51 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2692, down 0.09% on the day.

Earlier, Japan's Nikkei had closed at its highest level in 33 years. A Bank of Japan survey showed business sentiment improved in the second quarter, while the Caixin manufacturing survey dipped to 50.5, from 50.9 in May, showing a slowdown in China's factory activity. That slightly beat market forecasts, but underlined the weakening economic trend.

Oil rose on Monday after top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia announced supply cuts for August, overshadowing concern over a global economic slowdown and the potential for further increases to U.S. interest rates.

U.S. crude CLc1 recently rose 0.5% to $70.99 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $75.81, up 0.53% on the day.

Gold prices advanced slightly on Monday as weaker economic readings cast doubts over whether the Federal Reserve would stick to its hawkish policy outlook.

Spot gold XAU= added 0.4% to $1,926.49 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 gained 0.29% to $1,926.60 an ounce.

Global FX performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London, Wayne Cole in Sydney, and Karin Strohecker and Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by David Evans, Mark Potter and Andrea Ricci)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332-219-1897))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.