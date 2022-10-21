GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump, Treasury yields halt climb on reports of easing Fed policy

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged and benchmark Treasury yields hit pause on Friday following reports that the Federal Reserve might consider less aggressive inflation-curbing tactics after November.

All three major U.S. stock indexes gathered momentum as the session progressed, remaining on track to post gains from last Friday's close, capping in a week marked by a mixed bag of earnings, soft economic data and political turmoil in the UK.

Risk sentiment was stoked after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said inflation is not becoming embedded in the economy, and also by a Wall Street Journal report that the Fed is likely to consider decreasing the size of its interest rate hikes after its upcoming policy meeting.

"Despite a weak start for the day equity markets turned around and continue to exhibit intraday volatility. People are tired of selling," said David Carter, managing director at JPMorgan Private Bank in New York. "It is becoming time to change the station and recall that interest rates can go down as quickly as they have gone up and equities will benefit from this."

"To quote a country music song, 'it’s all over but the crying'," Carter added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 607 points, or 2%, to 30,940.59, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 69.99 points, or 1.91%, to 3,735.77 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 187.68 points, or 1.77%, to 10,802.53.

Meanwhile, the greenback tumbled against the yen, prompting analysts to suspect Tokyo was intervening to halt the Japanese currency's slide.

"The trading data suggests the Bank of Japan stepped in to bid up the yen despite their comments to the contrary, suggesting currency markets remain extremely uncertain and volatile," Carter said.

Even so, the dollar lost ground against a basket of world currencies as the euro gathered strength.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.64%, with the euro EUR= up 0.6% to $0.9842.

The Japanese yen strengthened 1.46% versus the greenback to 148.01 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.1267, up 0.30% on the day.

European shares slid as investors fretted about inflation and the economic effects of central banks' efforts to rein it in, with the specter of possible recession lurking on the horizon.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.62% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 1.14%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.12%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.4% lower, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.43%.

After touching the highest level since 2007, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields eased on the news of a potential Fed debate on lowering the size of interest rate hikes in December.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last rose 5/32 in price to yield 4.2062%, from 4.226% late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR last fell 38/32 in price to yield 4.298%, from 4.215% late on Thursday.

Oil prices advanced as hopes of stronger Chinese demand outweighed worries of a global economic slowdown.

U.S. crude CLcv1 rose 0.64% to settle at $85.05 per barrel, while Brent LCOcv1 settled at $93.50 per barrel, up 1.21% on the day.

Gold prices rebounded in response to the weaker dollar.

Spot gold XAU= added 1.6% to $1,653.56 an ounce.

World FX rates YTDhttp://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore and Alun John in London, Editing by Angus MacSwan, Kirsten Donovan)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.