GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks inch up as traders assess rate outlook; dollar dips vs yen

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Global stock indexes edged higher while Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday as investors tried to assess the timing of possible rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, while the dollar eased off of a three-month peak against the yen.

Nvidia NVDA.O, whose shares were last up 1.7% and helped to support the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, topped Alphabet's GOOGL.O market value to become the third-most valuable U.S. company.

Investors digested comments from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, who said the Fed's path back to its 2% inflation target rate would still be on track even if price increases run a bit hotter-than-expected over the next few months, and the central bank should be wary of waiting too long before it cuts interest rates.

Market expectations for a cut by the Fed in June of at least 25 basis points stand at 78.5%, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, while expectations for a cut in May have fallen to 38.5%, down from 63.7% a week ago.

"What's most disconcerting is the pick-up in inflation almost across the board, and certainly in the service side, obviously the hottest part of the economy," said Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor and market strategist for Murphy & Sylvest.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.08 points to 38,273.36, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 14.19 points, or 0.29%, to 4,967.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 58.00 points, or 0.37%, to 15,713.60.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS rose 1.92 points, or 0.26%, to 741.50, and the STOXX 600 .STOXX index rose 0.47%. Japan's Nikkei.N225, which hit its highest in 34 years on Tuesday, fell 0.7%.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell 2.7 basis points to 4.289%, from 4.316% late on Tuesday. Yields had surged on Tuesday following the CPI data.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.06% at 104.80, with the euro EUR= up 0.09% at 1.0719. Against the Japanese yen JPY=, the dollar weakened 0.11% at 150.62. The dollar was at a three-month peak against the yen on Tuesday.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC= gained 4.71% at $51,872.80. Ethereum ETH= rose 4.67% at $2756.2.

Oil futures edged down as higher U.S. crude inventories weighed on prices. U.S. crude CLc1 lost 0.08% to $77.82 a barrel and Brent LCOc1 rose to $82.8 per barrel on the day.

Spot gold XAU= lost 0.11% to $1,989.89 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London, Rae Wee in Singapore and Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey and Nick Zieminski)

