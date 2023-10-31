GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks in Asia slide on weak China data, yen dives as BOJ tweaks yield control

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian equities slid on Tuesday as disappointing activity data from China revived some worries over the world's second-largest economy, while the yen weakened past 150 per dollar after the Bank of Japan tweaked its bond yield control policy.

The yen JPY=EBS fell 0.8% against the dollar JPY=EBS to touch a session low of 150.25 after the central bank said the 1% ceiling on benchmark 10-year yields JP10YT=RR would be an upper bound rather than a rigid cap. It maintained the 0% target for the yield under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

Under criticism that its heavy defence of the cap is causing market distortions and an unwelcome yen fall, BOJ had raised its de-facto ceiling for the yield to 1.0% from 0.5% in July.

Analysts viewed the move by the central bank on Tuesday as a small step towards dismantling the long-running and controversial YCC policy.

"The BOJ apparently feared that sticking to 1% would force the Bank to purchase a large amount of government bonds and further weaken the yen," said Hirofumi Suzuki, chief FX strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

"As a result, the YCC framework seems to have become more of a dead letter."

A report from the Nikkei newspaper on Monday that said BOJ is considering adjusting its yield curve control policy helped push the yen to a two-week peak of 148.81 per dollar but the fragile currency gave up all its gains after the BOJ decision.

Nicholas Chia, macro strategist at Standard Chartered, said most of the "good news" were already in the price, after the Nikkei report.

"The immediate price action in dollar/yen suggests that markets were disappointed by the tweak and the absence of a new ceiling - gives the impression the BOJ will massage the run up in yields going forward."

The yield on 10-year JGB JP10YTN=JBTC eased a bit following the announcement but remained at decade-high levels.

The central bank, which maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy, also removed a pledge to defend the 1% level with offers to buy unlimited amount of bonds.

CHINA DATA SPOOKS MARKETS

Data on Tuesday showed that manufacturing activity unexpectedly returned to contraction in October, casting a cloud over recent indicators that showed a nascent recovery in China.

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC fell 0.37% lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI sank 1.85% after the data.

Futures indicated stocks in Europe were set for a subdued open, with the Eurostoxx 50 futures STXEc1 down 0.15%, German DAX futures FDXc1 down 0.05% and FTSE futures FFIc1 0.08% lower ahead of inflation data for euro zone.

Investor focus this week will mainly be on the major central bank meetings, with the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England also due to meet.

Later on Tuesday, the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) will convene for a two-day monetary policy meeting, which is expected to culminate in a decision to let the Fed funds target rate stand at 5.25%-5.50%.

A slew of recent data showed the U.S. economy remains resilient and comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be scrutinized to gauge how long interest rates are likely to stay elevated.

The Treasury Department said on Monday it expects to borrow $76 billion less this quarter than anticipated in the third quarter on expectations of higher revenue receipts.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 0.9 basis points at 4.886%.

In commodities, oil prices rose in Asian trade after a drop of more than 3% in the previous session, as worries over supply stirred by conflict in the Middle East blunted a dismal showing of China data.

U.S. crude CLc1 rose 0.68% to $82.87 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $88.10, up 0.74% on the day. O/R

Spot gold XAU= eased 0.2% to $1,991.39 after slipping below the $2,000/ounce milestone in the previous session.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Kim Coghill)

