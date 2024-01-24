GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks in Asia rise as China rescue report keeps investors on edge

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Wednesday on optimism that Chinese authorities will offer support for its stock markets, which have plummeted to multi-year lows, while a hawkish tilt from the Bank of Japan lifted the yen and nudged bond yields there higher.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.4%. Still, the index is down 5% in January, set for its worst monthly performance since August.

Futures indicate bourses in Europe are set to open higher, with the Eurostoxx 50 futures STXEc1 up 0.58%, German DAX futures FDXc1 up 0.59% and FTSE futures FFIc1 0.19% higher.

Investor focus will be on manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) figures, which are seen as a good gauge of economic health, from the euro zone, Germany, France and Britain later in the day ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday.

The spotlight in Asia has been squarely on Chinese equity markets after a wretched start to the year.

A Bloomberg report on Tuesday that said Chinese authorities were preparing a package of measures worth $278 billion to stabilise the slumping stock market offered some hope markets may steady, though investors remained sceptical and unimpressed.

"I suspect policymakers would prefer markets to be more stable, but I doubt they plan to make huge unconditional injections into markets," said Ben Bennett, APAC investment strategist for Legal and General Investment Management.

"More they want to suggest that it’s not a one-way bet for markets to go down. Hopefully this leads to a bit of stabilisation now."

On Wednesday, China stocks were volatile, with the blue-chip index .CSI300 0.48% higher but hovering near the five-year lows it has been trading at for past week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI surged 1.6%, but is down 8% in January.

Hong Kong stocks were also boosted by Alibaba Group 9988.HK shares, which gained 6% after a report said co-founder Jack Ma and Chairman Joe Tsai bought shares worth millions of dollars in the Chinese e-commerce giant in the fourth quarter.

"While a big bang stimulus package remains out of the picture, the mood is markedly bearish that any relief package can lead to a violent snapback in Chinese equities."

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei .N225 closed 0.8% lower, while the yen perked up and government bond yields jumped to their highest levels in more than a month as traders took note of the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) hawkish tilt on Tuesday.

The Japanese yen JPY=EBS strengthened 0.30% to 147.91 per dollar. The BOJ on Tuesday maintained its ultra-easy monetary settings but signalled its growing conviction that conditions for phasing out its huge stimulus were falling into place, suggesting that an end to negative interest rates was nearing.

"It has been our long held view that April is the earliest that the BoJ would consider raising interest rates and ending yield curve control," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Kristina Clifton said in a note.

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR was last at 4.120%, while the two-year US2YT=RR Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 4.332%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 EScv1 rose 0.29% as investors assess a slew of corporate earnings.

Netflix NFLX.O rallied 8% in extended trading on Tuesday after the video streaming service handily beat Wall Street subscriber estimates in the fourth quarter, driven by a strong slate of shows.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, eased a touch and was last at 103.43. FRX/

The index is up 2% this month, on course for its strongest monthly performance since September as traders walk back their expectations of early and steep interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

This week, the spotlight will switch to the U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index data, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, as well as the S&P PMI readings, to assess the outlook for interest rates.

Markets are now pricing in a 47% chance of a rate cut in March from the Fed, according to the CME FedWatch tool, compared to the 88% chance of a rate cut priced in a month earlier.

