GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on China trade data, easing pandemic worries

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - Equity markets rallied globally and the dollar weakened on Tuesday as better-than-expected Chinese trade data suggested the threat of a much deeper downtown from the coronavirus had been overstated, removing the safe-haven allure of the greenback.

Oil prices plunged again as investors remained unconvinced that record supply cuts would soon balance markets pummeled by the pandemic's blow to demand.

Gold prices rose to a fresh seven-year high as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement that the massive central bank and government stimulus measures around the globe could cause.

Market sentiment was boosted by data showing China's exports fell only 6.6% in March from a year ago, less than the expected 14% plunge. Imports fell 0.9% compared with expectations for a 9.5% drop.

European stocks rallied more than 1% and shares on Wall Street more than 2% on the Chinese data and other signs of a return to economic normalcy. Spanish shares .IBEX gained as much as 1.5% as some businesses reopened.

The rally on Wall Street shows investors are not concerned about current results as the earnings season gets under way but are focused on the long-term value of each company's franchise, said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

"Is it an all-clear signal?" said Ghriskey. "No, because I have difficulty in believing the market fully recovers until the timing of the economic recovery is visible, and we just don't know that timing."

Profits at JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N plunged in the first quarter as the banks offered the first glimpse of the pandemic's impact on corporate America. Their shares fell -4.0% and -5.4%.

MSCI's All-Country World Index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares across 49 countries, gained 1.81% and its emerging market stock index rose 1.63%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 368.85 points, or 1.58%, to 23,759.62. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 53.8 points, or 1.95%, to 2,815.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 217.21 points, or 2.65%, to 8,409.64.

Chinese shares gained, with the blue-chip index .CSI300 up 1.2%. Australian shares .AXJO were up 1.7% and Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 2.8%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI was up 0.9%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 1.3% to its highest in a month, up 20% from a four-year low on March 19.

U.S. crude CLc1 fell 5.76% to $21.12 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $30.65, down 3.43% on the day.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.335%, with the euro EUR= up 0.41% to $1.0958. The Japanese yen YPY= strengthened 0.54% versus the greenback at 107.21 per dollar.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last rose 5/32 in price to yield 0.7329%.

World stocks vs. COVID-19 confirmed cases IMAGEhttps://reut.rs/3ab7jNf

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

