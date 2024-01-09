GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, yields inch higher; focus on upcoming US inflation data, earnings

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Global stock indexes fell and Treasury yields edged higher on Tuesday, with investors bracing for key U.S. inflation data this week and the start of fourth-quarter company earnings.

The dollar was mixed, while in cryptocurrencies, bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell but remained near its strongest level since April 2022 amid anticipation the Securities and Exchange Commission will approve spotbitcoin exchangetraded funds (ETFs).

All eyes will be on the U.S. consumer prices report for December, due on Thursday. It is expected to show headline inflation rose 0.2% in the month and by 3.2% on an annual basis. USCPI=ECI, USCPNY=ECI

Investors are looking for clues on when the Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates. Fed funds futures indicate a 64% probability of a March rate cut, down from 70% a week ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

"We'll be waiting for the inflation numbers and on Friday the earnings season begins with the big banks," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

But he also said there are likely investor jitters following news from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS. Samsung reported a likely 35% drop in fourth-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, much worse than analysts expected as weak consumer demand persisted in many of its businesses even as memory chip prices improved.

Results from some of the biggest American banks on Friday will unofficially kick off the U.S. earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 259.30 points, or 0.68%, to 37,426.78; the .SPX lost 19.48 points, or 0.41%, to 4,744.23; and the .IXIC lost 56.65 points, or 0.38%, to 14,787.39.

Boeing BA.N shares were down 1.3% as the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said late on Monday it could not yet tell whether a recovered cabin panel that blew off an Alaska Airlines ALK.N Boeing 737 MAX 9 plane during a flight last week had been properly attached.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 49 nations, lost 0.37%, while European stocks .STOXX were down 0.2%. Earlier, Japan's Nikkei share average hit its highest level since March 1990. .N225

Euro area unemployment data released on Tuesday came in below expectations.

The 10-year benchmark U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was up at 4.02%.

The dollar slipped 0.09% against the yen to 144.09 JPY=. The euro EUR= was down 0.1% on the day at $1.0934, while the U.S. dollar index =USD, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was up 0.2% at 102.49.

The dollar index hit a five-month low in December, with investors betting the Fed will cut rates sooner rather than later.

In energy, U.S. crude CLc1 ticked up 1.75% to $72.03 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose to $77.28 per barrel. Gold gained, with spot gold XAU= was up 0.4% at $2,035.19 per ounce.

