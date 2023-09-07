GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall with Apple, dollar rises after U.S. data

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Global stock indexes were mostly lower on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling with shares of Apple, and the U.S. dollar advanced after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly to 216,000 in the week ended Sept. 2 from a revised 229,000 the week before. The latest week's numbers were the lowest since February.

A separate report showed U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter was not as strong as initially announced.

Recent data has underscored the view that the U.S. economy remains resilient and that U.S. interest rates may need to stay higher for longer.

China's onshore yuan CNY=CFXS slid to a 16-year low versus the dollar, weighed down by a property slump, weak consumer spending and shrinking credit growth in the world's second-largest economy.

In Japan, traders remained on intervention watch as the Japanese yen struggled to make sustained headway against a resilient dollar.

The greenback hit a fresh top of 147.875 yen JPY=EBS earlier, its highest since November, and was last down 0.4% at 147.20.

Against a basket of currencies including the euro and sterling, the dollar =USD rose 0.1% to 105.05, after earlier touching a six-month peak.

"The fundamental story in the U.S. is still a bit stronger than the rest of the world. That continues to be a huge catalyst for dollar strength," said Brad Bechtel, global head of foreign exchange at Jefferies in New York.

European stocks ended down for a seventh straight session, while the MSCI global index was down for a third day in a row.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX ended down 0.1% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.35%.

U.S. Treasury yields eased following the U.S. economic data.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR fell to 4.25%.

Investors also digested comments late in the day from Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams, who said that it's an "open question" whether monetary policy is restrictive enough to bring the economy back into balance.

In the energy market, Brent crude oil fell below $90 a barrel in volatile trade after a near two-week rally, amid signals of weaker demand.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 settled 68 cents, or 0.8%, lower at $89.92 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 futures finished down 67 cents, or 0.8%, at $86.67.

