GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, U.S. dollar up ahead of Powell testimony

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - Global stock indexes fell and the dollar index inched up on Tuesday as investors weighed the U.S. interest rate outlook ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

Adding to uncertainty over the rate outook, a report showed groundbreaking on U.S. single-family homebuilding projects surged in May by the most in more than three decades and permits for future construction also rose.

Powell's testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives' Financial Affairs Committee is due Wednesday.

"If Mr. Powell remains adamant that the central bank is not done raising interest rates to crush inflation, that could help the dollar stabilize after the big declines we saw last week," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera.

Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar =USD was up 0.06% on the day.

Investors also were digesting China's move tocut its benchmark loan prime rates (LPR) for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday. Among Beijing's moves to stimulate the country's slowing recovery, the People's Bank of China lowered the medium-term lending facility rate on Thursday.

Energy .SPNY led declines among the major S&P 500 sectors, with oil prices falling on a mixed demand outlook from China.

U.S. markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday.

Brent LCOc1 futures for August delivery fell 19 cents to settle at $75.90 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 for July delivery fell $1.28 to $70.50.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York, Joice Alves in London, Selena Li in Hong Kong and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Fenton, Jason Neely and Richard Chang)

