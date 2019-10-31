GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall from 20-month highs on trade talk concerns

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - World stock markets slid from 20-month highs on Thursday as uncertainty about a potential U.S.-China trade deal offset strong results from Apple and Facebook, while the dollar eased as investors mulled whether the Federal Reserve will cut rates further.

Chinese officials have doubts about reaching a comprehensive long-term trade deal with Washington and U.S. President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported, citing unidentified sources.

The trade spat between the world's largest economies has been a major focal point for investors as it has disrupted supply chains and roiled financial markets for more than a year.

MSCI's gauge of equity performance in 47 countries .MIWD00000PUS slid 0.37% from highs last reached in February 2018.

The dollar fell to a 10-day low against a basket of major currencies after the Fed cut rates on Wednesday.

Investors remain concerned about a U.S. slowdown as the trade war continues, which could force the Fed's hand.

"If things were to go negative, they are more likely to ease than raise interest rates," said Steven Wieting, chief economist and investment strategist at Citi Private Bank in New York.

However, the underlying story has been the U.S. economy's ability to outlast the downturn in manufacturing output, a development that has been underrated by the market, he said.

"It has further to go; just the fact we can absorb the shocks that we have," Wieting said. "Production is going to go from declining to rebounding. That's what is going to happen with earnings as well."

European stocks fell. The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.30% and the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of leading regional shares fell 0.27%.

In late-morning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 173.54 points, or 0.64%, to 27,013.15. The S&P 500 .SPX lost 12.2 points, or 0.40%, to 3,034.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.91 points, or 0.14%, to 8,292.07.

MSCI's emerging market index .MSCIEF slid 0.03%.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.24%, with the euro EUR= down 0.11% to $1.1136. The Japanese yen JPY= strengthened 0.62% versus the greenback at 108.19 per dollar.

Euro zone bond yields fell sharply, on track for their sharpest daily fall in October, after the Fed cut interest rates on Wednesday and as the report on U.S.-China trade tensions drove demand for safe-haven assets.

Yields on Germany's benchmark 10-year bund DE10YT=RR fell to a low of -0.419% and were set for their biggest daily fall in October, the same as most other euro zone government bonds.

The price of benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose 28/32 to push its yield down to 1.6997%.

Oil prices fell. Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 51 cents to $60.10 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 fell $1.24 to $53.82 a barrel.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)

