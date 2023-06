GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar up as investors weigh more rate hikes

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Global stock indexes fell and the U.S. dollar rose on Friday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials that signalled further interest rate hikes ahead.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell in testimony to U.S. lawmakers this week suggested the central bank has not reached the end of its tightening cycle, while he provided reassurance that the Fed would proceed with caution.

Nasdaq led losses on Wall Street, and all of the major S&P 500 sectors ended lower on the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 219.28 points, or 0.65%, to 33,727.43, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 33.56 points, or 0.77%, to 4,348.33 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 138.09 points, or 1.01%, to 13,492.52.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.34% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.95%.

Treasury yields fell as the market allowed for at least one more Fed rate hike in the near term and weighed the potential for slower growth following weaker-than-expected growth in the euro zone.

"The Treasury market is pricing in the reality of monetary policymakers' willingness to risk an economic slowdown of some significance in their endeavor to re-establish price stability," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down 6.2 basis points to 3.737%, from 3.799% late on Thursday.

Euro zone government bond yields fell on news that German business activity, as measured by purchasing managers indexes (PMI) slowed notably in June, while French business activity contracted this month for the first time in five months.

In the foreign exchange market, the dismal business activity data from around the globe also soured risk sentiment. Data Friday showed U.S. business activity fell to a three-month low in June as services growth eased for the first time this year and the contraction in the manufacturing sector deepened.

Oil prices ended lower on the day and posted a weekly decline as traders worried about demand.

Brent LCOc1 crude fell 29 cents to settle at $73.85 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 slipped 35 cents to $69.16.

