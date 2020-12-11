US Markets
SPX

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar rises as concerns linger over stimulus talks

Contributor
Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Global stock indexes eased and the dollar rose on Friday amid continued concerns over the timing of more U.S. economic stimulus.

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Global stock indexes eased and the dollar rose on Friday amid continued concerns over the timing of more U.S. economic stimulus.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were lower in morning New York trading.

Rising coronavirus deaths are causing fresh business restrictions in many U.S. states and increasing layoffs, making investors anxious to hear whether more fiscal relief is coming.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday raised the possibility of stimulus negotiations dragging on through Christmas.

"Investors are wondering what is it that Congress needs to hear before they decide to act ... their focus is more on politics than it is on the American economy," said CFRA Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 62 points, or 0.21%, to 29,937.26, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 19.69 points, or 0.54%, to 3,648.41 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 78.48 points, or 0.63%, to 12,327.33.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.68% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.40%.

Still, recent U.S. initial public offerings suggested investors were generally upbeat on equities, even as jobs data pointed to U.S. economic weakness.

The dollar index =USDrose 0.236%.

Sterling slipped as bets on further volatility in the currency grew as a disorderly Brexit appeared more likely. Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.3224, down 0.52% on the day.

Britain is likely to complete its journey out of the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

Morgan Stanley said it expects London's FTSE 250 index to drop 6%-10% if London and Brussels fail to agree a trade deal, with insurance, real estate and homebuilding stocks also at risk.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last rose 9/32 in price to yield 0.8799%, from 0.908% late on Thursday.

Oil prices LCOc1, CLc1 were flat, while spot gold prices XAU= were higher.

World FX rates in 2020http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

2020 asset performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Sterling volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3m7AZ3W

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Tom Wilson in London; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Nick Zieminski)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular