GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, crude rebounds as higher rates expected

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Global equities were lower while crude oil edged up as traders braced for higher interest rates amid economic data that continued to show the strength of the U.S. economy and which validated the Federal Reserve's tight monetary policy stance.

"The Fed minutes yesterday were a bit hawkish and they said ongoing rate hikes would be necessary and that should obviously be negative for the market," said Sandy Villere, portfolio manager at Villere & Co in New Orleans.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq erased earlier gains on better-than-expected revenue at chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.O. The results drove the company's shares up 13%, along with shares of other semiconductor manufacturers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.55% to 32,864.83, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.28% to 3,979.94 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.3% to 11,473.04.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 2.36%, to $82.50 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) CLc1 advanced 2.35% to $75.69 after six sessions of losses.

U.S. Treasury yields edged lower in choppy trading, with those on the 10-year pulling back from three-month highs, as investors have priced in strong economic data.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were down at 3.904%, while the yield curve measuring the gap between the two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was still inverted at minus 77.90 basis points, indicating a looming recession.

The dollar retained its strength against its major peers. The dollar index =USD rose 0.201%, with the euro EUR= down 0.19% at $1.0581.

Safe-haven gold prices slipped to their lowest in about two months as the U.S. dollar climbed. Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.2% to $1,820.95 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 0.45% to $1,823.70 an ounce.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York, editing by Anna Driver and Bernadette Baum)

