GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as central banks wage war on inflation with rate hikes

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares fell globally on Thursday after major central banks began to deliver their final policy decisions of the year, with the U.S. Federal Reserve signalling that it expected interest rates to stay higher for longer.

In Europe, the Bank of England struck a far more dovish note after delivering its ninth straight rate rise - and the eighth of 2022 - saying it believes more increases will be necessary, even though it thinks UK inflation has peaked.

The pound initially slid by more than 1% against the dollar GBP=D3 after the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favour of the half-point rise to 3.50%, highlighting the split among policymakers over how to tackle double-digit inflation, wage growth and a slowing economy.

"The extent of the divisions across the committee is an eye-opener," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.

"While it is normal to see policymakers disagree towards the end of a rate cycle, the split makes it more difficult to predict the extent to which interest rates will rise," Shaw said.

Earlier in the day, the Swiss National Bank delivered an expected half-point hike that brought rates to a 14-year high of 1%, while the Norwegian central bank raised rates by a quarter-point to 2.75% and indicated it has not finished tightening monetary policy.

The MSCI All-World index .MIWD00000PUS was last down 0.5%, set for a second straight day of declines, after losses on Wall Street the previous day drove the S&P 500 down 0.6%. .SPX

Global stocks have risen by nearly 13% this quarter, marking their strongest quarterly performance for two years, based on the assumption that U.S. inflation is subsiding and soon the Fed will indicate it no longer needs to rapidly raise rates.

"Each time we get cooling inflation data and then the market gets really ahead of itself thinking 'this is going to be the moment that the Fed is going to go dovish' and then they're disappointed," CityIndex strategist Fiona Cincotta said.

"It seems to be a recurring pattern and I would imagine one that's going to continue as we go through Q1 of 2023 as well, so it's a combination of a market getting ahead of itself and some profit taking, but I don't think it's necessarily the start of an ominous downward trend," she said.

The dollar .DXY, which has lost almost 7% in value in the fourth quarter, rose 0.61% =USD, steering clear of this week's six-month lows despite a dip in Treasury yields that would normally depress the currency.

U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR eased 4 bps to 3.465%, while those on two-year notes US2YT=RR fell 3 bps to 4.22%, leaving the gap between the two, or "curve", at around -75 bps.

This inversion reflects concern among investors that higher interest rates could tilt the economy into recession.

Next up is the European Central Bank, which is also expected to raise euro zone rates by half a point on Thursday and give some indication about its plans to tighten monetary policy further by selling off some of its holdings of government bonds.

In Europe, equities tumbled and bond yields rose. The STOXX .STOXX fell by 1.1% as heavyweight stocks across sectors sank.

U.S. e-Mini futures EScv1 slid between 1-1.2%, suggesting a drop at Thursday's opening bell.

The euro EUR=EBS fell 0.6% to $1.062, but was still near Wednesday's more than six-month peak at $1.0695.

Sterling GBP=D3 was last down 0.9% at $1.2314, still close to six-month highs.

Crude oil gave back some of Wednesday's 2.5% rally that was driven by forecasts of a rebound in energy demand next year on the back of China reopening after COVID lockdowns.

China's economy, however, lost more steam in November as factory output slowed and retail sales fell again, hobbled by surging COVID-19 infections and widespread curbs on movement.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were flat around $82.70 a barrel after closing Wednesday's session up $2.02.

