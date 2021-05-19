GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end down slightly, yields rise after Fed minutes

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Stocks on Wall Street ended down but well off session lows on Wednesday as minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed participants agreed the U.S. economy remained far from the central bank's goals.

But trading was choppy, with stocks initially extending losses following the minutes while U.S. Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar index jumped, as the minutes also showed Fed policymakers hinted at a possible shift in future policy.

Minutes of the U.S. central bank's April 27-28 meeting said a number of Fed policymakers thought that if the economy continued rapid progress, it would be appropriate "at some point" in upcoming meetings to begin discussing tapering government bond purchases.

The mere hint of "taper talk" was enough to spark a selloff in bonds and send stocks lower, said Patrick Leary, chief market strategist and senior trader at Incapital.

Investors have been speculating whether rising U.S. inflationary pressures could prompt the Fed to pare back its support sooner than many anticipate.

"Anything short of reinforcing the uber-dovish stance the Fed has had is, at a time when the market is already getting a little jittery with regard to inflation, is what's compounding the sell-off, which could have been catalyzed by next to anything," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 164.62 points, or 0.48%, to 33,896.04, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 12.15 points, or 0.29%, to 4,115.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 3.90 points, or 0.03%, to 13,299.74.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 1.51% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.58%.

The dollar gained ground following the release of the Fed minutes, snapping a four-day losing streak.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.42%, with the euro EUR= up 0.02% to $1.2174.

Cryptocurrencies plunged after regulatory moves by China.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP briefly plunged to its lowest level since January in the wake of China's decision to ban financial and payment institutions from providing digital currency services, but pared its losses after some of its prominent backers reiterated their support.

Rival cryptocurrency ethereum ETH=BTSP was last down 22% at $2,623.

In the Treasury market, the yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR was up 3.8 basis points at 1.680%, pulling back slightly from a day's high of 1.6920%.

Oil prices dropped over $2 a barrel to their lowest levels in three weeks amid worries that surging COVID-19 cases in Asia would hurt demand for crude.

Brent LCOc1 futures fell $2.05, or 3.0%, to settle at $66.66 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell $2.13, or 3.3%, to settle at $63.36.

U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 0.22% to $1,863.60 an ounce.

World FX rates YTDhttp://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Global asset performancehttp://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Bitcoin below $40Khttps://tmsnrt.rs/33T1ofn

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; additional reporting by Herbert Lash, Sinead Carew, Scott DiSavino and Stephen Culp in New York; Tom Arnold in London; editing by William Maclean, Jonathan Oatis and Richard Pullin)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.