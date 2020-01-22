GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up, oil drops as China virus worries abate

World stock markets gained back some ground on Wednesday as investors took heart from measures to curb the spread of a flu-like virus from China, while oil prices tumbled on a forecast for a market surplus.
