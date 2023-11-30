GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge lower as dollar, Treasury yields rise with rates in focus

By Sinéad Carew and Marc Jones

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - MSCI'S global stock index edged lower on Thursday, the last day of its strongest month since November 2020, while bond yields and the dollar rose as Federal Reserve officials sounded cautious about interest rate cuts even as U.S. consumer spending growth moderated in October.

The Commerce Department said consumer spending, which is more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.2% last month in line with economists' expectations for Personal Consumption Expenditures and after a 0.7% gain in September. The annual inflation increase was the smallest in more than 2-1/2 years signaling cooling demand.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed even as some investors saw the data as evidence the Fed could cease interest rate hikes. But the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was still poised for its biggest monthly drop since August 2011.

The U.S. dollar was boosted by month-end buying, despite reinforcement of expectations for a more dovish Fed.

While the closely watched U.S. inflation data was in line with economist expectations, traders appeared to have priced in slower inflation, said John Augustine, chief investment officer at Huntington Private Bank.

"There was no downside surprise in the PCE report this morning. The market was anticipating that there would be a downside surprise, that inflation would come down faster and spending would fall faster than consensus," said Augustine.

Also on Thursday, Fed policymakers offered mixed messages with pushbacks on investor bets for a quick pivot to rate cuts while signaling that the U.S. central bank's rate hikes are likely over unless inflation progress stalls.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 300.89 points, or 0.85%, to 35,731.31, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 6.57 points, or 0.14%, at 4,544.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 108.33 points, or 0.76%, to 14,150.17.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.06%. The index was still on track for a monthly gain of close to 9% after three consecutive months of declines, marking its biggest monthly percentage gain since 2020 when investors reacted to the first COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.51% in sympathy with stocks inEurope.EUas a flurry of weak economic data from Germany, France and Italy bolstered bets for lower rates next year.

Yields in U.S. Treasuries and bonds of other major countries have tumbled in Novemberfrom peaks of more than a decade in October. U.S. Treasury yields, which usually drive global borrowing costs, have fallenthe most since 2008.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR rose 5.7 basis points to 4.328%, from 4.271% late on Wednesday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last up 4.1 basis points to yield 4.4923%, while the two-year note US2YT=RR was rose 4.9 basis points to yield 4.6968%, from 4.648%.

In currencies, the dollar index =USD rose 0.515%, with the euro EUR= down 0.59% at $1.0903.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.43% versus the greenback at 147.88 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2636, down 0.46% on the day.

U.S. crude CLc1 recently fell 3.01% to $75.52 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $82.77, down 0.4% on the day.

Gold prices fell on Thursday but stayed on track for a second straight monthly gain as expectations the Fed could cut interest rates enhanced the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold XAU= dropped 0.3% to $2,038.89 an ounce. U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 0.44% to $2,038.10 an ounce.

