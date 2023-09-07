GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease with Apple, dollar inches up after U.S. data

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Global stock indexes were mostly lower on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling with shares of Apple,and the U.S. dollar advanced after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly to 216,000 in the week ended Sept. 2 from a revised 229,000 the week before. The latest week's numbers were the lowest since February.

A separate report showed U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter was not as strong as initially announced.

Recent data has underscored the view that the U.S. economy remains resilient and that U.S. interest rates may need to stay higher for longer.

China's onshore yuan CNY=CFXS slid to a 16-year low versus the dollar, weighed down by a property slump, weak consumer spending and shrinking credit growth in the world's second-largest economy.

The U.S. dollar index =USD was up 0.1%, with the euro EUR=down 0.22% to $1.0703.

Recent economic reports are "supporting the case for continued aggregate income growth while pushing recession worries further into the future," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in Toronto.

Shares of Apple AAPL.O were down 3.2% after sources familiar with the matter said China has in recent weeks widened existing curbs on the use of iPhones by state employees.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.14% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.36%.

U.S. Treasury yields mostly slipped following the U.S. economic data.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR fell to 4.27%.

World FX rates YTD http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Oil cuts showing effects https://tmsnrt.rs/3EszfxJ

(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, Marc Jones in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Susan Fenton and Nick Zieminski)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.