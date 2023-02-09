GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar slip as rate hike fears unsettle investors

By Herbert Lash and Huw Jones

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The dollar slid and a global equity rally lost steam on Thursday as nagging concerns about the economy and the future pace of central bank interest rate hikes unsettled investors who earlier pushed European stocks to almost one-year peaks in Europe.

An afternoon rise in Treasury yields, especially for the two-year note that is key to a respected harbinger for a looming recession, took the edge off market optimism, as did further remarks by Federal Reserve officials about the pace of slowing inflation.

"Is inflation calming? That's really the core question for this year," said Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, adding that he felt the decline so far had been "distorted" by some falling goods prices.

Crude prices eased, with gold firmer as the dollar index =USD fell 0.18%, while MSCI's U.S.-centric index of stock performance in 47 countries .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.44%.

The market is confused as it thought it understood, despite the Fed's rhetoric, that the U.S. central bank was very close to ending its rate-hiking cycle, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In addition, the closely watched inversion of the yield difference between short- and longer-dated Treasuries, which occurs when the two-year's yield is higher than that of the 10-year note, is a cause for concern, Krosby said.

"Look at the inverted yield curve, it's steepened. We stare at it and we want to believe it's different this time," she said.

"All this together, underpinned by a yield curve that is shouting, shouting recession coming. The market has to respect that, it may not agree with it, but it has to respect it."

The gap between two- and 10-year yields US2US10=RR remained inverted at -82.3 bps, after steepening to -87.5 bps earlier in the session.

The two-year US2YT=RR rose 3.4 basis points to 4.488% after hitting an almost 10-week high of 4.514%

Futures priced in the Fed's target rate to peak at 5.15% in July, about 25 basis points higher than last week, and by December showed the key rate will have declined to just 4.86%, or some 40 bps more than a week ago when the market expected a rate cut. FEDWATCH

"There's this belief we can still have a strong economy, a strong labor market and that inflation will continue to decline," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

However, getting inflation down to the Fed's 2% target could easily take more than a year as energy prices may remain elevated, a fact making some in the market nervous, he said.

"There's going to be a rude awakening at some point and that you're going to need to see something break to get inflation all the way back down," Moya said.

Data again showed a tight U.S. labor market even as the number of Americans filing rose more than expected last week, news that helped set aside concerns that interest rates will stay higher for longer.

In the latest move by major central banks, Sweden's Riksbank on Thursday raised its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 3%, and forecast further tightening in the spring.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 0.73%, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.88% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 1.02%.

German consumer prices, harmonized to compare with other European Union countries, rose by a less-than-expected 9.2% on the year in January, helping reassure markets that prices have peaked.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.62%, rebounding from an earlier decline, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 eased 0.08%.

China's blue chips .CSI300 rose 1.3%, pulling away from a one-month trough, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI gained 1.6%.

Barclays upgraded their forecast of China's economic growth to 5.3% this year, from 4.8% previously, with Fitch also revising its forecast up to 5%. Both cited an accelerated recovery in consumer spending.

Crude prices eased as oil infrastructure appeared to have escaped serious damage from the earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria, while U.S. inventories swelled and investors worried about central bank rate hikes.

U.S. crude futures CLc1 settled down 41 cents at $78.06 a barrel, and Brent LCOc1 fell 59 cents to settle at $84.50 a barrel.

Gold prices rose for a fourth straight session as the dollar faltered, even as Fed officials indicated more rate hikes are warranted to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high rates, which increase the cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 settled down $12.20 at $1,878.50 an ounce.

