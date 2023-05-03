GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb out of the red as traders wait on the Fed

By Nell Mackenzie and Tom Westbrook

LONDON/ SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - European stocks and U.S. stock futures rose on Wednesday with hopes hinging on the Federal Reserve signalling later in the day that U.S. interest rate hikesmight peak soon and the soft landing that central banks have been angling for is in sight.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up almost 0.5% after Tuesday's sharp selloff. S&P 500 futures ESc1 edged up 0.1% but the mood was cautious, with banks in the crosshairs.

On Tuesday, U.S. regional banks were hammered, with PacWest Bancorp PACW.O down 27.8%, Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.N, tumbling 15.1% and Comerica Inc CMA.N falling 12.4%.

The slide in regional bank stocks .KRX weighed on Wall Street, and oil was also left nursing large losses with fears that banks tightening up on lending along with a slowing job market were harbingers of a looming broader slowdown.

Markets are all but certain the Federal Reserve will announce a 25 basis point rate hike at 1800 GMT. If that happens, the focus will be on whether or how hard Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushes back on investors' expectations for rate cuts by year's end.

"The hike will be a contemplative one that acknowledges heightened two-way risks and a narrower path to a soft-landing," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

"This reinforces the idea of 25bps from the ECB this week rather than 50bps," said NatWest Markets' rates strategist Jan Nevruzi.

"The market consensus is for a soft landing and every hint in that direction, if you trust the Fed and the ECB, should be a source of good news for equities and credit," said Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

Markets face a "macro heavy week" said Ielpo, with investors looking back at a strong first quarter earnings season but anticipating that Friday's U.S. jobs report might reveal a deteriorating macro economic situation.

Markets in China and Japan were shut for a holiday. Hong Kong's shares fell .HSI, dragging MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, ex-Japan, .MIAPJ0000PUS down about 0.7%.

Bonds and gold held gains. The dollar, slipping, was caught in the crosswinds of falling yields and rising nerves.

EYES ON THE FED

Currency markets were steady and awaiting direction from the Fed. The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.4% at $1.1042, ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar AUD=D3 lay flat after the previous day's 0.5% gain following a surprise rate increase from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Brent crude LCOc1, which dropped 5% overnight, fell further and was last down about 2% to $73.83 a barrel.

Gold XAU= hovered above $2,016 an ounce, little changed on the day.

Two-year U.S. treasury yields US2YT=RR fell 5 bps to around 3.94% and 10-year yields fell 4 bps to around 3.39% US10YT=RR.

Investors have a wary eye on the looming U.S. debt ceiling, with lawmakers squabbling and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning the government might run out of money as soon as June 1.

Yields on Treasury bills maturing around then have spiked 0#USTSYS=.

"Either this game is over within a few weeks or we are going to see a suspension of the debt limit until later this year," said Rabobank strategist Philip Marey. "In both cases, we are not likely to see any solution until financial markets start to panic."

