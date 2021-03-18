GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cheer dovish Fed, yen supported before BOJ decision

By Stanley White and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

TOKYO/NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve committed to maintaining accommodative monetary policy and projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth this year as the COVID-19 crisis eases.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.87%, while stocks in China .CSI300 rose 0.74%. Australia's market .AXJO bucked the trend and fell 0.73%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 EScv1 edged up by 0.7%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 were up 0.52%, German DAX futures FDXc1 rose 0.75%, and FTSE futures FFIc1 were up 0.4%, pointing to a bright start to European trading.

While inflation is expected to reach 2.4% this year, above the central bank's 2% target, Fed Chair Jerome Powell called it a temporary surge that will not change the Fed's pledge to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate near zero.

Long-term Treasury yields remained elevated and the yield curve steepened as bond investors chose to focus more on rising inflation expectations.

The yen erased losses and government bond yields briefly rose after a media report that the Bank of Japan will agree to allow yields to trade in a wider band when it ends a two-day policy meeting on Friday.

"If the Fed isn't going to induce tightening, it's very bullish for risky assets," said Teresa Kong, head of fixed income and portfolio manager at Matthews Asia. "We should be seeing a mild rally in Asian assets and currencies."

Shares in South Korea .KS11and Singapore .STI also jumped more than 1%, taking their lead from a strong session on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 33,000 points for the first time, bolstered by the Fed's strong economic forecast and Powell's comments that it is too early to discuss tapering-off measures.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.35% to approach an all-time high.

The Fed projected the U.S. economy would grow by 6.5% this year - the largest annual output growth since 1984 - thanks in part to massive federal fiscal stimulus and optimism around the success of coronavirus vaccines.

"It's sort of shocking ... that officially the United States government believes it will grow faster than the Chinese government believes it will grow this year," said Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings Investment Institute in Boston, calling it a "head-turning moment for investors."

The yen JPY=D3 erased losses and steadied at 108.94 per dollar after the Nikkei newspaper said the BOJ will allow 10-year bonds to move up to 0.25% above or below zero, which is slightly wider than the current band of 0.2%.

Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield JP10YTN=JBTC briefly rose and futures 2JGBv1 fell, but the focus shifts to the outcome of the BOJ's meeting on Friday.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 jumped to a two-week high of $0.7835 after data showed the nation's economy created more than twice as many jobs as expected in February.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR edged up to 1.6639%, not far from the highest since January last year.

The spread between two-year and 10-year U.S. yields US2US10=TWEB, the most-keenly monitored part of the yield curve, rose to 155 basis points, which is the steepest since September 2015.

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate hit 2.309%, which shows that inflation expectations US10YTIP=RR are at the highest since January 2014.

Oil futures extended declines, weighed down by rising U.S. crude inventories and by expectations of weaker demand in Europe, where the coronavirus vaccine roll out is faltering.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.63% to $67.57 a barrel, and U.S. crude CLc1 declined by 0.57% to $64.23.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.35% to $1,750.83 per ounce by 0119 GMT, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 climbed 1.1% to $1,745.80 per ounce as the Fed's pledge to keep rates low and worries about inflation pushed up the precious metal.

Global assetshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

Global currencies vs. dollar http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Emerging marketshttp://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV

MSCI All Country World Index Market Caphttp://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j

(Reporting by Stanley White and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Sam Holmes and Gerry Doyle)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.