GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks bask in tech mania, Nvidia boom

SYDNEY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Global stock markets are on course on Friday for a week of heady gains as AI darling Nvidia's stunning results sparked a wave of record highs from Asia to Europe and the U.S., while the yen nursed losses on a range of currencies.

European markets pointed to higher openings with EUROSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 up 0.1% and FTSE futures FFIc1 gaining 0.2%. U.S. futures NQc1, ESc1 were mostly flat.

Nvidia NVDA.O surged 16.4% overnight, adding a record $277 billion in market value. The company's results supercharged a global AI-led rally in technology stocks, propelling the S&P 500 .SPX, the Dow Jones Industrials, Europe's STOXX 600 .STOXX and Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 to record highs.

Japan is closed for a public holiday on Friday, but Nikkei futures SSIc1 rose nearly 1%, suggesting Japanese stocks will extend their record run next week.

Some regional tech shares took a breather after a stellar rally this week, but MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan IT index .MIAPJIT00NUS still put on 0.3% to its highest level since March 2022.

South Korea's Hynix 000660.KS, the world's second-biggest memory chipmaker which counts Nvidia (NVDA.O) as a key client, jumped 2.2% and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TW rallied 1%. The Global X Asia semiconductor ETF 3119.HK was up 0.9%.

"The Nvidia effect has ripped through global equity markets and given fresh wind to markets that were looking ominously poised for a 3-5% drawdown," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone in Melbourne.

"Consider that Nvidia holds its highly anticipated GTC (technology) conference on 18 March – where they are likely to update the market on new products and innovations – so pullbacks in the stock should be shallow, and we could see buyers push price higher into that event," he said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS pared early gains to be up 0.2% and was heading for a weekly gain of 1.3%.

Chinese shares wobbled between gains and losses. The Shanghai Composite index .SSEC rose above the psychologically key 3,000-point mark before retreating to trade 0.3% higher. It is up 4.6% for the week and has bounced about 10% from five-year lows set more than two weeks ago.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI slipped 0.2%.

Data showed on Friday that China's fell for the seventh month in January, leaving sentiment fragile as policymakers' efforts to restore confidence in the debt-ridden sector struggled for traction.

Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP, said markets in general have been resilient even as global central banks pushed back against hopes for early rate cuts.

"I think the markets are sort of coming to the view 'well maybe we'll get the rate cuts'. They may not be as much as we thought, and they might be later, but if the economic activity is still good then that's not a problem."

A Reuters poll showed that the recent rally in global stocks had a little further to go but they were divided on whether there would be a correction in the next three months.

The influential Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday said policymakers should wait at least another couple of months to see if inflation was indeed heading back to target.

Rates markets continued to pare back U.S. policy easing expectations on the back of strong U.S. economic data. Jobless claims fell, home sales rose to a five-month high although the expansion in business activity slipped a little.

The first Fed cut is now fully priced in for July, and just 80 basis points of easing is reflect in this year's curve. FEDWATCH

The cash Treasuries market is closed on Friday, but overnight, the 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose to a three-month high of 4.3540%.

In the foreign exchange market, the yen JPY=EBS was little changed at 150.59 per dollar on Friday, above the 150 level seen as possibly drawing Japanese intervention to slow the currency's decline.

However, the yen has taken a beating against a broad range of currencies as investors bet the Bank of Japan will keep monetary policy accommodative even after ending negative interest rates.

The Australian AUDJPY=R and kiwi dollars NZDJPY=R hit nine-year highs on the yen overnight and were last fetching 98.89 and 93.33 yen. The euro EURJPY=R hovered at 162.96 yen, nearing a 15-year high of 164.30.

Oil prices fell after climbing on supply fears as hostilities in the Red Sea showed no signs of abating. A large build in U.S. crude inventories also weighed. O/R

Brent LCOc1 eased 0.5% to $83.23, while U.S. crude CLc1 slipped 0.6% to $78.17 per barrel.

The spot gold price XAU= was flat at $2,022.22.

