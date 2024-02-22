GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks bask in tech euphoria, Nvidia boom

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Global stock markets were on course for a week of heady gains on Friday as AI darling Nvidia's stunning results sparked a wave of record highs from Asia to Europe and the U.S., while the yen nursed losses on a range of currencies.

Nvidia NVDA.O surged 16.4%, adding a record $277 billion in market value on Thursday. The Santa Clara, California-based company's results supercharged a global AI-led rally in technology stocks, propelling the S&P 500 .SPX, the Dow Jones Industrials, Europe's STOXX 600 .STOXX and Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 to record highs.

Tokyo is closed for a holiday on Friday, with the Nikkei futures NKc1 trading up about 300 points.

Some of the regional tech shares were taking a breather after a stellar rally this week, but MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan IT index .MIAPJIT00NUS still put on 0.5% to the highest since March 2022.

South Korea's Hynix 000660.KS, the world's second-biggest memory chipmaker which counts Nvidia (NVDA.O) as a key client, jumped 3.7% and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2330.TW rallied 1%. The Global X Asia semiconductor ETF 3119.HK was up 1%.

"The Nvidia effect has ripped through global equity markets and given fresh wind to markets that were looking ominously poised for a 3-5% drawdown," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone in Melbourne.

"Consider that Nvidia holds its highly anticipated GTC (technology) conference on 18 March – where they are likely to update the market on new products and innovations – so pullbacks in the stock should be shallow, and we could see buyers push price higher into that event," he said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS retreated from early gains of 0.6%, but was still up 0.2% to bring the weekly gains to 1.4%. Taiwan's stock benchmark .TWII climbed 0.6%, while South Korea .KS11 gained 0.4%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI slipped 0.2%.

"I think the markets are sort of coming to the view well maybe we'll get the rate cuts. They may not be as much as we thought, and they might be later, but if the economic activity is still good then that's not a problem."

A Reuters poll showed that the recent rally in global stocks has a little further to go but they were divided on whether there will be a correction in the next three months.

The influential Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday said policymakers should wait at least another couple more months to see if inflation is indeed heading back to target.

Rates markets continued to pare back U.S. policy easing expectations on the back of strong U.S. economic data. Jobless claims fell, home sales rose to a five-month high although the expansion in business activity slipped a little.

The first Fed cut is now fully priced for July, and just 80 basis points of easing is in this year's curve. FEDWATCH

In the foreign exchange market, the yen JPY=EBS was little changed at 150.48 per dollar on Friday, above the critical 150 level that could draw possible Japanese intervention to slow the currency's declines.

The Australian AUDJPY=R and kiwi dollars NZDJPY=R hit 9-year highs on the yen overnight and were last fetching 98.84 and 93.27 yen. The euro EURJPY=R hovered at 162.82 yen, nearing a 15-year high of 164.30.

Oil prices fell after climbing on supply fears as hostilities in the Red Sea showed no signs of abating. A large build in U.S. crude inventories also weighed. O/R

Brent LCOc1 eased 0.4% to $83.29, while U.S. crude CLc1 slipped 0.5% to $78.24 per barrel.

The spot gold price XAU= was flat at $2,026.07.

Asia stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuations https://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Stella Qiu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.