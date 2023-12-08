GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks advance, Treasury yields jump after US payrolls report

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks climbed on Friday, poised for its sixth straight week of gains, while U.S. Treasury yields rose after a strong U.S. jobs report forced markets to modify expectations for the timing of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Ahead of the payrolls report, a run of labor market data this week indicated some softening in the jobs market, while other reports in recent weeks showed a cooling of inflation and led markets to increase expectations the Federal Reserve would have the leeway to cut interest rates as soon as March.

"Wages aren’t stoking the flames of inflation, so the Fed should just ignore this and focus on inflation."

Other data from the University of Michigan showed U.S. consumer sentiment improved much more than expected in December, snapping four straight months of declines, as households saw inflation pressures easing.

On Wall Street, stocks advanced in choppy trade and the S&P 500 hit a four-month high, led by energy shares as oil prices bounced. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 109.47 points, or 0.30% , to 36,227, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 16.15 points, or 0.35 %, to 4,601.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 62.39 points, or 0.44 %, to 14,402.38.

U.S. Treasury yields shot higher following the payrolls report. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR rose 10 basis points to 4.23%, on track for its biggest one-day gain since Nov. 9. The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, surged 13 basis points, its biggest daily jump since July 14 to 4.715%.

Along with recent economic data, comments from Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, have fueled investor speculation about the timing of the central bank's pivot to a rate cut. The Fed's next policy meeting is on Dec. 12-13, while the next policy announcement from the European Central Bank (ECB) is on Dec. 14. Expectations have also grown the ECB was at or near the end of its rate hike cycle and a cut is on the horizon.

The dollar index .DXY, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.29%, to 103.96 while the euro EUR= was down 0.31% on the day at $1.0761.

Crude prices bounced after a recent slump but oil benchmarks were on track for a seven-week decline, the longest in five years, after Saudi Arabia and Russia lobbied OPEC+ members to join output cuts.

U.S. crude CLc1 settled up 2.73% at $71.23 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 settled at $75.84, up 2.42% on the day.

Gold XAU= fell 1.35% to $2,000.94 an ounce after dropping to $1,994.49, its lowest since, Nov 24, as the dollar and yields climbed following the payrolls report.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Nick Zieminski and Susan Fenton)

