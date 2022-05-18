GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock market rebound fizzles, UK inflation hits 40-year high

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - A rebound in stocks ran out of steam on Wednesday as concerns about the economic growth outlook and rising inflation knocked sentiment, while a UK inflation reading of 9% underlined just how much higher interest rates might be headed.

Asian stocks managed to eek out their fourth straight session of gains but in Europe shares were mixed and futures on Wall Street pointed to a weaker open ESc1, NQcv1.

Many analysts have characterised this week's sharp rally as a short-term bounce of the sort common during a lengthier downward trend for equities. Few are willing to predict the end to selling after a bruising first five months of the year for risky assets given so much macroeconomic uncertainty.

"Investor sentiment and confidence remain shaky, and as a result, we are likely to see volatile and choppy markets until we get further clarity on the 3Rs -- rates, recession, and risk," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

By 0810 GMT, the broad Euro STOXX 600 .STOXX was off 0.1%, while Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE was also 0.1% lower.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.6% and is on its longest winning streak since February. Japan's Nikkei .N225 rose 0.94% and miners led Australian shares .AXJO about 1% higher. .T.AX

The MSCI World Equity Index .MIWD00000PUS inched up 0.1% and is nearly 2% higher so far this week, but remains down 16% from its peak in January.

In currency markets, sterling was the big loser, shedding 0.9% to $1.2387 GBP=D3 after UK consumer price inflation hit 9% in April, a 40-year high and roughly in line with analysts' expectations. The pound had risen sharply this week and some of Wednesday's fall was down to profit taking.

British inflation is now the highest among major economies but prices are rising rapidly across the world, forcing central banks to launch a series of rate hikes even in the face of slowing economic growth momentum.

Canada's April inflation reading is also due later on Wednesday.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.3% to 103.61 =USD, heading back towards its two-decade high reached last week, while the euro fell by a similar amount to $1.0515 EUR=EBS.

NEGATIVE SHOCKS

Positive data had helped the short-term mood, with U.S. retail sales meeting forecasts for a solid increase in April and industrial production beating expectations.

Data on Wednesday showed Japan's economy shrank less than expected in the first quarter.

Shanghai is also edging toward an end to its protracted lockdown and China's vice-premier made soothing comments to tech executives in the latest sign of a let up in pressure.

However, any good news was offset by the reminder from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that controlling inflation would demand rate rises and possibly some pain.

Investors have priced in 50 basis point U.S. rate hikes in June and July and see the benchmark Fed funds rate nudging 3% by early next year. FEDWATCH

U.S. Treasury yields were steady on Wednesday and below recent multi-year highs, but the German 2-year government bond yield DE2YT=RR rose to its highest since December 2011 after more hawkish central banker comments. The European Central Bank's Klaas Knot said on Tuesday that a 50 basis point rate hike in July was possible if inflation broadens.

Commodities have rallied with stocks this week as markets have found reasons to hold out growth hopes, although most prices are below recent highs.

On Wednesday Brent crude LCOc1 futures gained 1.3% to $113.38 a barrel and U.S. crude futures CLc1 rose 1.64% to $114.24 a barrel.

S&P Global Ratings cut growth forecasts for China, the United States and the euro zone, underlining the weakening outlook for the world's major economies.

"The global economy continues to face an unusually large number of negative shocks," said chief economist Paul F. Gruenwald.

"Two developments have altered the macro picture," he said, pointing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and inflation, which has turned out to be higher, broader and more persistent than first thought.

(Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

