GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock, bonds groggy after rout; eyes peeled on Fed

By early afternoon in New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was flat, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.21%, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 0.9%.

MSCI's gauge of stocks around the world .MIWD00000PUS dropped 0.25% to levels last seen in November 2020, while a pan-European equity index .STOXX slumped 1.26% to March 2020 lows.

Underscoring expectations of rising U.S. rates, two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR rose as high as 3.430%, the highest level since November 2007, while 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR struck an 11-year high of 3.4620%. US/

Markets now see the Fed's rate hike cycle peaking around 4%, rather than the 3% seen last month.

Euro zone government bond yields also hit multi-year highs, as spreads between core and periphery widened amid concerns about accelerated central bank monetary tightening. GVD/EUR

Investors' repricing of higher rates has pummeled assets that benefited from rock-bottom interest rates, including stocks, crypto, junk-rated bonds and emerging markets.

Monday's sell-off pushed the S&P 500 index into a bear market, with the index falling more than 20% from its Jan. 3 record closing high SPX.

"Quite simply, when we see monetary tightening the order of what we are seeing globally, something is going to break," said Timothy Graf, head of EMEA macro strategy at State Street.

"Stock markets are reflecting the reality of the first-order effect of tighter financial conditions," Graf said, predicting that with U.S. stock valuations still above COVID-era lows, there is more pain to come.

"I think there are other shoes to drop," he said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.59% lower, tracking Wall Street's losses, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 1.32%.

Crypto markets, where bitcoin and ether hovered near 18-month lows, have also been drubbed by interest rate expectations and crypto lender Celsius Network's decision to freeze withdrawals.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, which fell as low as $20,816, recovered to $22,599 on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 0.2% to $122.5 a barrel, supported by expectations that supply will stay tight. O/R

State Street's Graf did not see recession as inevitable, but said that "monetary tightening and the squeeze on real incomes from commodity prices mean the probability has gone up."

Rising yields and the flight from risk helped the dollar surge to a 20-year high against a basket of currencies =USD.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.2% after hitting a high of 105.46.

A strong dollar pinned the euro EUR=EBS near a one-month low at $1.04225, and pressured the yen JPY=, which languished near a 24-year low at 134.94 against the dollar. USD/

With the Bank of Japan expanding bond purchases on Tuesday and unlikely to budge from its ultra-low rates policy at its Friday meeting, a respite for the yen looks unlikely.

"Given Wednesday may see the Fed go 75 bps and flag more, while the BOJ on Friday will only flag more bond buying, the yen is not going to stay at these levels for long. It's going to get much, much worse," Rabobank strategist Michael Every said.

A strong dollar and rising yields weighed on gold. Spot gold XAU= slipped 0.4% to 1,811.40 an ounce. GOL/

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; additional reporting by Scott Murdoch and Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Alex Richardson, Mark Heinrich and Leslie Adler)

