GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling edges up as EU considers Brexit request; stocks flat

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - World stock indexes were flat to lower on Wednesday with a disappointing forecast from Texas Instruments dragging down chipmaker shares, while the British pound inched up as European Union leaders consider London's request for a Brexit delay.

An index of semiconductor shares .SOX was down more than 2%. Apple AAPL.O shares rose after Morgan Stanley said the iPhone maker's soon-to-be-launched video streaming service could boost its services revenue.

Sterling inched higher, with European Union leaders expected to grant a three-month extension to the Oct. 31 deadline for Britain's departure.

"While weaker, the bottom hasn't fallen out of the pound given that a no-deal Brexit has seemingly been taken off the table," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

The pound was yanked down to $1.2850 from $1.30 GBP= after UK lawmakers put the brakes on the government's Brexit plans again on Tuesday.

Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2898, up 0.20% on the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 25.65 points, or 0.1%, to 26,762.45, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.16 points, or 0.01%, to 2,995.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 8.45 points, or 0.1%, to 8,095.85.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.11% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.01%.

In commodity markets, oil jumped after government data showed a surprise draw in U.S. crude stocks.

U.S. crude CLcv1 climbed 2.7% to settle at $55.97, while Brent LCOcv1 rose 2.5% to $61.17.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR last rose 3/32 in price to yield 1.7555%, from 1.766% late on Tuesday.

World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Emerging markets in 2019http://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV

(Additional reporting by Kate Duguid in New York, Marc Jones in London and Shreyashi Sanyal and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King, Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.