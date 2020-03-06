Global Markets Slide and Bond Yields Slump Amid 'Unshakable Panic' Over Coronavirus

Stock futures are tumbling on Friday, as investors flock to bonds and continue to watch grim coronavirus headlines.

Gripped by fear over the fast-spreading coronavirus, investors on Friday continued to dump global equities and seek shelter in the perceived safety of government bond yields.

A day after a near 1,000-point drop for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, futures for the index were down nearly 600 points with S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures dropping well over 2% each. Traders have been struggling to cope with wild swings for equities this week, with the Dow twice surging more than 1,000 points higher, only to give it back the next day.

Elsewhere, Asian equities slid and the pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped over 3%, marking what could be its biggest one-day slump in a week. The German Dax 30 fell 3.3%, the French CAC lost 3.5% and the FTSE 100 index fell 1.8%.

The Japanese yen climbed by 0.3% against the dollar, while a sharp move into bonds overnight sent the yield on the 10-year Treasury to a record low of 0.78%.

“As the bond market prices the Fed toward ZIRP [zero interest-rate policy], this makes us anxious near term on risk appetite,” said global macro strategist Jeremy Hale and a team at Citigroup, in a note to clients.

Coronavirus infections globally neared 100,000 on Friday, with 3,406 deaths, according to World Health Organization data. Investors have been particularly fixated on a rising U.S. death and infection toll, with another casualty in Washington state.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Thursday that the central bank would keep using “tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.” Several Fed speakers are due to appear at the Shadow Open Market Committee in New York and February nonfarm payrolls is due for release.

But that often market-sensitive data may prove only a momentary distraction from the virus headlines.

“With no signs of the outbreak slowing down — the U.K., for example, saw its first Covid-19 death on Thursday — investors remain gripped with a near unshakable panic, the week’s various central bank rate cuts only serving to reinforce the seriousness of the situation,” said Connor Campbell, financial analyst with Spreadex, in a note to clients.

