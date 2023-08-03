GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares stumble as US yields rise; sterling dips after BoE rate hike

Updates prices as of 1140 GMT, adds comment

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - World share markets stumbled on Thursday as U.S. bonds yields hit nine-month peaks, with the dollar shrugging off a U.S. credit downgrade to hit a four-week high and the British pound dipping after the Bank of England raised interest rates.

European shares.STOXX slipped 0.6%, bruised by disappointing earnings reports and elevated U.S. bond yields, on course for their third straight day of losses.

UK shares .FTSE, however, ticked higher after the Bank of England raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a 15-year peak of 5.25%. The index was last down 0.7%.

SterlingGBP=D3 extended losses after the BoE decision, falling as much as 0.7% to its lowest since June 30. It was last down 0.2% at $1.2680.

The BoE decision was closely watched for clues on how central banks globally will balance taming inflation and maintaining growth. The BoE's monetary policy committee (MPC) was split on the size of the rate hike.

"This split does leave a sense that the MPC itself is uncertain over what to do," said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital, "and indeed of how much of a danger the UK economy is at risk of being tipped into recession as monetary policy is tightened ever further."

Wall Street was set to open in negative territory, too.

S&P 500 futures ESc1 and Nasdaq futures NQc1 were down 0.2% and 0.4% respectively, set for more pain after a wave of selling a day earlier.

Pressuring stocks were a climb in long-term U.S. Treasury yields after stronger-than-expected private employment data and the announced refunding of the U.S. government's maturing debt.

U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR hit a new nine-month peak of 4.17%, while 30-year yields US30YT=RR rose to a fresh nine-month top.

APPLE AND AMAZON

Investors were awaiting earnings results from Apple AAPL.O and Amazon AMZN.O that may give clues on whether the tech sector's sky-high valuations are justified.

Amazon, a bellwether for consumer spending, is expected to report a more than 8% rise in second-quarter revenue, aided by a recovery in the advertising and e-commerce businesses.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.4%, extending losses after a drop of 2.3% a day earlier.

Still, Chinese blue chips .CSI300 rose 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI added 0.3% after a private survey showed China's services activity expanded at a faster place in July.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded China shares to equal weight, given the still-negative earnings revisions and weak return on equity and profit margins.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson in London and Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Mark Potter and Bernadette Baum)

