GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares stumble as US yields rise

LONDON/SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Share markets stumbled on Thursday as U.S. bonds yields hit nine-month peaks, helping the dollar to shrug off a U.S. credit downgrade to hit a four-week high against its major peers.

European shares.STOXX slipped 1.1% after falling on Wednesday to two-week lows as rating agency Fitch cut the U.S. government's credit rating. UK shares .FTSE fell 1.3%, with the Bank of England (BoE) expected to raise interest rates later in the day.

Wall Street was set to open in negative territory, too. S&P 500 futures ESc1 and Nasdaq futures NQc1 were down 0.5% and 0.8% respectively, set for more pain after a wave of selling a day earlier.

Pressuring stocks were a climb in long-term U.S. Treasury yields after stronger-than-expected private employment data and the announced refunding of the U.S. government's maturing debt.

U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR hit a new nine-month peak of 4.17%, while 30-year yields US30YT=RR rose to a fresh nine-month top.

"We'll see how the (monetary policy) committee is thinking about that balance between inflation and growth - that's really what's on central banks' minds right now," said Jonathan Petersen, senior markets economist at Capital Economics.

APPLE AND AMAZON

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.4%, extending losses after a drop of 2.3% a day earlier.

Still, Chinese blue chips .CSI300 rose 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI added 0.3% after a private survey showed China's services activity expanded at a faster place in July - a rare spot of good news for the sputtering economy though in contrast with a decline in official surveys.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded China shares to equal weight, given the still-negative earnings revisions and weak return on equity and profit margins.

"We believe a better reentry opportunity could be down the road, but more patience is preferred at this moment," they said in a note.

Amazon, a bellwether for consumer spending, is expected to report a more than 8% rise in second-quarter revenue, aided by a recovery in the advertising and e-commerce businesses.

Overnight, Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rates for the first time in three years and by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points, marking the start of an easing cycle in emerging markets now that U.S. rates have likely peaked.

