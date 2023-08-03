News & Insights

US Markets
AAPL

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares stumble as US yields rise

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

August 03, 2023 — 03:55 am EDT

Written by Tom Wilson and Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

By Tom Wilson and Stella Qiu

LONDON/SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Share markets stumbled on Thursday as U.S. bonds yields hit nine-month peaks, helping the dollar to shrug off a U.S. credit downgrade to hit a four-week high against its major peers.

European shares.STOXX slipped 1.1% after falling on Wednesday to two-week lows as rating agency Fitch cut the U.S. government's credit rating. UK shares .FTSE fell 1.3%, with the Bank of England (BoE) expected to raise interest rates later in the day.

Wall Street was set to open in negative territory, too. S&P 500 futures ESc1 and Nasdaq futures NQc1 were down 0.5% and 0.8% respectively, set for more pain after a wave of selling a day earlier.

Pressuring stocks were a climb in long-term U.S. Treasury yields after stronger-than-expected private employment data and the announced refunding of the U.S. government's maturing debt.

U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR hit a new nine-month peak of 4.17%, while 30-year yields US30YT=RR rose to a fresh nine-month top.

"We'll see how the (monetary policy) committee is thinking about that balance between inflation and growth - that's really what's on central banks' minds right now," said Jonathan Petersen, senior markets economist at Capital Economics.

APPLE AND AMAZON

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.4%, extending losses after a drop of 2.3% a day earlier.

Still, Chinese blue chips .CSI300 rose 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI added 0.3% after a private survey showed China's services activity expanded at a faster place in July - a rare spot of good news for the sputtering economy though in contrast with a decline in official surveys.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded China shares to equal weight, given the still-negative earnings revisions and weak return on equity and profit margins.

"We believe a better reentry opportunity could be down the road, but more patience is preferred at this moment," they said in a note.

Amazon, a bellwether for consumer spending, is expected to report a more than 8% rise in second-quarter revenue, aided by a recovery in the advertising and e-commerce businesses.

Overnight, Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark interest rates for the first time in three years and by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points, marking the start of an easing cycle in emerging markets now that U.S. rates have likely peaked.

Asia stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Asia-Pacific valuations https://tmsnrt.rs/2Dr2BQA

(Reporting by Tom Wilson in London and Stella Qiu in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.