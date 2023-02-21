GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares struggle, bond yields jump after bright economic data

By Tom Wilson

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Tuesday and bond yields jumped after a pick up in euro zone business activity this month fuelled predictions that the European Central Bank would remain hawkish as inflation stays stubbornly high.

Euro zone business activity gathered steam, expanding much faster than thought, according to a survey, buoyed by a growth in services even as the manufacturing sector shrank.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is the most sensitive to interest rate expectations, hit a 14-year high of 2.95%. It was last up 3 basis points at 2.923%.

The Euro STOXX 600 .STOXX fell as much as 1% before clawing back some of its losses, and was last down 0.4%. German .GDAXI and French .FCHI shares also lost about 0.3% respectively.

"The combination of better-than-expected economic activity at the start of the year and service sector inflationary pressures which remain elevated will likely keep the ECB in hawkish mode," analysts at ING wrote in a note.

The data failed to budge the euro EUR=EBS, which remained 0.2% lower at $1.067, on course to end February lower and break four straight months of gains. It has lost nearly 2% against the U.S. dollar so far in February.

Other flash PMIs painted a positive picture of economic activity in Europe.

German business activity returned to growth for the first time in eight months in February, while France's PMI showed activity grew this month for the first time since October.

The British pound, meanwhile, gained 0.4% against the dollar to $1.2088 GBP=D3 and firmed versus the euro after UK PMI data showed an unexpected bounce in British business activity, giving hope that the economy could sidestep a deep recession.

The PMI data, closely watched by investors for pointers towards the future shape of monetary policy, came at a key time for equity markets, whose strong start to the year after a bruising 2022 has stalled in February.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 47 countries, fell 0.2%.

U.S. flash February PMI data is due later in the day. Wall Street was set for slim losses with e-mini futures for the S&P 500 EScv1 last down 0.7%.

Investor focus is also firmly on the release on Wednesday of the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting earlier this month when it raised interest rates by 25 basis points.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six other rivals, was last at 104.11, just below a six-week high of 104.67 touched on Friday.

"There is a chance that the European economy proves more resilient than the U.S.," said Mike Bell,global marketstrategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, adding that it remained unclear whether growth in euro zone would be able to stay insulated from any U.S. slowdown.

Earlier, Asian stocks slid, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS losing 0.9%.

