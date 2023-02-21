GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip as key economic data looms

By Tom Wilson and Ankur Banerjee

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Tuesday ahead of key data that will offer a window into the health of major economies, while the dollar hovered close to its highest in six weeks.

The euro zone, Britain, France and the United States are all set to publish flash February PMI data, with market players watching for signs of the toll tighter monetary policy has taken on activity.

In early trading, the Euro STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.2%, with major indexes in Germany, France and Britain opening slightly in the red.

The data comes at a key time for equity markets, whose strong start to the year after a bruising 2022 has stalled in February.

Manufacturing activity in the euro zone is seen as shrinking in February, though at a slower rate than in the last five months. Services activity is forecast to have expanded modestly.

German business activity returned to growth for the first time in eight months in February thanks to easing supply bottlenecks and improved underlying demand, its data showed.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 47 countries, fell 0.2%.

U.S. markets, closed on Monday due to President's Day holiday, were set for slim losses. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 EScv1 were last down 0.5%.

Earlier, Asian stocks also slid, weighed down by the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve having staying on its hawkish path.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 0.9% to 529.97, falling under six-week lows of 529.05 touched last week.

The Nikkei .N225 closed down 0.2% lower.

DATA AND THE DOLLAR

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six other rivals, was last at 104.11, just below a six-week high of 104.67 touched on Friday.

Meanwhile, the euro EUR=EBS was down 0.2% to $1.067, and is set to snap four straight months of gains and end February lower.

Investor focus is also firmly on the release on Wednesday of the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting earlier this month when it raised interest rates by 25 basis points.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 1.1 basis points to 3.899%, while that of the two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury paper, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 3.5 basis points at 4.658%.

Oil prices fell as fears that a global economic slowdown would reduce fuel demand prompted investors to take profits on the previous day's gains. Brent crude LCOc1 was last down 66 cents, or 0.8%, at $83.41 a barrel.

