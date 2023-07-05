GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip after China data, ahead of Fed minutes

By Sinéad Carew and Tom Wilson

NEW YORK/LONDON July 5 (Reuters) - MSCI'S global equities index was lower on Wednesday with investors waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes, economic data and the upcoming earnings season for clues on the economy's heath and the interest rate outlook.

Putting a damper on equities overseas earlier was the release of survey showing China's services sector - which had rebounded since the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns - expanding in June at the softest pace in five months, adding to signs of a faltering recovery in the world's second-biggest economy.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields were modestly higher after a softer-than-expected reading on U.S. made goods and ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting in June.

Investors returned from Tuesday's U.S. Independence Day holiday with the release of the minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting on their agenda for later on Wednesday, and the non-farm payrolls report due out on Friday.

While the Fed is widely expected to hike rates again in July investors will look to upcoming data such as inflation readings and the second-quarter corporate earnings season for clues on the Fed's plans for rates later this year.

"There's a lot of data we're going to see here over the next several weeks as we head to the end of July Fed meeting. Today that means the likelihood of a flat market, especially given that its a holiday week," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York.

Data also showed contracting euro zone business activity. France's dominant services sector shrank last month for the first time since January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 58.31 points, or 0.17%, to 34,360.16, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.12 points, or 0.11%, to 4,450.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 23.69 points, or 0.17%, to 13,793.08.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX lost 0.78% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS shed 0.39%.

Emerging market stocks .MSCIEF lost 0.76%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS closed 0.84% lower, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 lost 0.25%.

Traders are betting on an 88.7% chance the Fed will hike rates by a quarter percentage point in July after pausing last month, but have only priced in a 17.7% chance that it would need to deliver another hike in September, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.097%, with the euro EUR= down 0.04% to $1.0873. The Japanese yen weakened 0.04% versus the greenback at 144.49 per dollar, while Sterling GBP= was last trading at $1.2716, up 0.03% on the day.

In Treasuries, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were up 4.2 basis points to 3.900%, from 3.858% late on Monday. The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last up 3.7 basis points to yield 3.9138%, from 3.877%. The 2-year note US2YT=RR was last was down 2.1 basis points to yield 4.9194%, from 4.94%.

In energy markets, Brent crude oil prices were up slightly as supply cuts announced this week by top crude exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia countered concern over the global economy.

With no settlement on Tuesday for U.S. crude because of the holiday, trade on Wednesday appeared to narrow the spread, with WTI catching up with Brent's Tuesday gains.

U.S. crude CLc1 recently rose 2.78% to $71.73 per barrel and Brent LCOc1 was at $76.48, up 0.3% on the day.

