GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise, U.S. Treasury yields drop as Fed minutes suggest slower rate hikes

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - World equities rose while U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed U.S. central bankers looking to soon moderate the pace of interest rate hikes.

A "substantial majority" of Fed policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, the meeting minutes showed. Traders had expected the Fed minutes would affirm officials' softening stance after recent data showed a moderation in economic conditions.

U.S. Labor Department data on Wednesday showed jobless claims increased more than expected last week. U.S. business activity contracted for a fifth month in November, according to the S&P Global flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index.

"I didn't really think there were any surprises. They seem to still be pointing out that the risks of inflation are still high and recent data has been more persistent than they thought," said Jordan Kahn, chief investment officer at ACM Funds in Los Angeles.

"People are going to get excited when they see that some participants were mentioning the need to slow the pace of rate hikes. But the market was already pricing in a 50 basis point rate hike for December and the odds in the Fed futures market of a 50-basis point hike was already 70% going into this minutes," Kahn added.

The MSCI All Country stock index .MIWD00000PUS was up 0.85%, while European shares .STOXX rose 0.6%.

U.S. Treasury yields traded lower after the Fed minutes. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down to 3.6908% while the yields on two-year notes US2YT=RR dropped to 4.4773%.

The yield curve that compares these two bonds US2US10=TWEB was still in negative territory, at -76.30 basis points. When inverted, that part of the curve is seen as an indicator of an upcoming recession.

"The Fed has been hiking rates at 75 basis points and it was just unrealistic for them to continue at that pace," Kahn added.

On Wall Street, all three major indexes closed higher, led by gains in technology, consumer discretionary, communications, healthcare and industrial stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.28% to 34,194.06, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.59% to 4,027.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.99% to 11,285.32.

Oil prices fell more than 3%, continuing a streak of volatile trading as the Group of Seven (G7) nations considered a price cap on Russian oil above the current market level and as gasoline inventories in the United States built by more than analysts' expected.

Brent LCOc1 futures for January delivery fell 3.3% to settle at $85.41 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 fell 4.36% to $77.42 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell across the board after the Fed minutes. The dollar index =USD fell 0.915%, with the euro EUR= up 0.9% to $1.0395.

Gold prices climbed as the U.S. dollar fell. Spot gold XAU= added 0.5% to $1,749.40 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures GCc1 gained 0.66% to $1,749.70 an ounce.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Will Dunham and David Gregorio)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.