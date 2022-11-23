GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise, U.S. Treasury yields drop ahead of Fed minutes' release

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - World equities rose while U.S. Treasury yields were lower ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes that would offer a glimpse on whether officials are likely to soften their stiff monetary policy stance.

Traders are expecting the minutes, which will be published on Wednesday, to provide clues that the Fed is set to end its pace of sharp interest rate hikes in response to a moderation in economic conditions.

Labor Department data showed on Wednesday that U.S. jobless claims increased more than expected last week while U.S. business activity contracted for a fifth month in November, according to the S&P Global flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index.

"What investors are hoping for is that the Fed acknowledges that since the consumer price index looks like it might be peaking that there's going to be some language that they see a pause on the near-term horizon," said Jordan Kahn, chief investment officer at ACM Funds in Los Angeles, California.

The MSCI All Country stock index .MIWD00000PUS was up 0.8%, while European shares .STOXX rose 0.62%.

U.S. Treasury yields were trading lower. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were down to 3.7242% while the yields on two-year notes US2YT=RR dropped to 4.4835%.

The yield curve that compares these two bonds US2US10=TWEB widened further into negative territory, to -76.30 basis points. When inverted, that part of the curve is seen as an indicator of an upcoming recession.

"I tend to think that investors that are looking for any sought of hint of a pause are going to be disappointed. I think the Fed is going to keep the message they've been saying for a while, which is that their job isn't done yet and need to bring down demand," Kahn said.

"The yield curve is still screaming that the economy is on the precipice of a slowdown," he added.

On Wall Street, all three major indexes were trading higher, led by gains in technology, consumer discretionary, communication, and industrial stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.29% to 34,196.78, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.56% to 4,025.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.96% to 11,282.14.

Oil prices fell more than 4% as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil that is above where it is currently trading and as gasoline inventories in the United States built more than analysts expected.

The U.S. dollar fell across the board ahead of the release of the Fed's minutes and new data showing weaker economic conditions. The dollar index =USD fell 0.7%, with the euro EUR= up 0.62% to $1.0366.

Gold prices were choppy as the U.S. dollar fell. Spot gold XAU= added 0.1% to $1,742.66 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures GCc1 fell 0.10% to $1,736.50 an ounce.

